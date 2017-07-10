Gov ajimobi appeals to LAUTECH workers to end strike

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has appealed to striking teaching and non-teaching staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, to end their strike.

The governor made the appeal on Monday at the inauguration of the Oyo State Education Trust Fund (ETF) held at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that workers of the institution had embarked on a strike action over unpaid salaries and subvention to the institution.

Ajimobi said the workers needed to end the strike and allow the students return to the lecture rooms at the earliest possible date.

“The two owner states of LAUTECH are doing everything within our powers to quickly resolve the challenges associated with the institution.

“It is my hope that the striking teaching and non-teaching staff will give peace a chance and cooperate with us.

“There is the need to end the strike and get our students back to the lecture rooms at the earliest possible date,’’ he said.

He said a new Governing Council would in the next few days be inaugurated to drive the institution toward the goal of becoming a university of global reckoning.