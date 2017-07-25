Godwin Obaseki :  Gov swears-in 12 new Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has sworn-in 12 new Permanent Secretaries with a charge to abide by their oath of office and shun corruption.

Addressing the permanent secretaries comprising seven males and five females in Benin on Tuesday, Obaseki described their inauguration as a historic journey to restoring the lost glory of the state civil service.

According to him, their appointment was based on merit and their high performance in examination conducted by Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

“I am urging you all not to disappoint the administration and you can achieve that by giving your best at all times,’’ he said.

He said the administration would build a strong world class civil service, adding that the onus was on the permanent secretaries to actualize the dream.

On capacity building, the governor said about 80 computers with internet facility had been provided to train civil servants to function effectively.

Obaseki, however, warned against acts of corruption, promising to deal with workers found wanting.

“Such people would not only be dismissed but would be prosecuted,’’ he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Dr Asogun Izielen pledged their commitment to drive the governor’s vision for the state.

Those sworn-in include Ms Helen Adesuwa, Mrs Ruth Enoma, Mrs Juliana Olatunji, Mrs Priscillia Aziegbemhin, and Ms Itohan Bazuaye.

The rest are Mr Samuel Agbeirio, Mr Michael Iyekepolor, Rev. Uhunmwagho Obazee, Pastor Christopher Obode, Mr George Igberase and Mr Denis Juwobor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the permanent secretaries would be deployed to various ministries on July 26.