FRSC Men Shooting :  Victims stop Abia Speaker from entering hospital ward

The Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, Mr Chikwendu Kalu, on Monday visited the two Federal Road Safety Corps men shot on Saturday by policemen attached to him.

Kalu, who arrived the Living Word Mission Hospital, Aba, at about 10 a.m., said he came to see how the men were faring.

However, the speaker was stopped from entering their ward by the victims who shouted that Kalu should not be allowed into the room.

One of the men who was shot on the neck and waist was seen on the floor reeling and crying profusely, while some hospital staff tried to console him.

“I saw him at the scene. What if we had died, he would have come to see our corpses,” he said.

However, Kalu who spoke to newsmen after the visit said he was satisfied that the FRSC men were recuperating and in a better health condition.

The speaker said that he had paid their hospital bills and would still pay them more visits until they were discharged from the hospital.

He said although he had no say in the fate of his police aide who shot the FRSC men, there was no reason for the shooting to have taken place at all.

“I don’t think I will ever condone that over-zealousness. I have been able to do the needful telling them that such a thing will never happen again,” he said.

Dr Jude Ehiemere, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, when asked about the health status of the victims, declined comments, saying that he was busy and had no time for journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had on July 15 confirmed the shooting of two of its officers on duty in Abia.

The Public Education Officer of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the shooting to NAN, was, however, silent on the identity of those responsible.

Kazeem said the matter had been reported to the police for investigation, while the victims were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“It is true that our officers were shot this afternoon. The matter has been reported to the police and we are awaiting the outcome of their investigation."

“The wounded officers have been hospitalised, and they are in stable condition."

“This will not deter our men from carrying out their duties, but would rather embolden them to make our roads safer for Nigerians,” he said.