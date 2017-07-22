Home > Local >

Fire Outbreak :  NPS curtails incident at Kuje prison

Fire Outbreak NPS curtails incident at Kuje prison

Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) officer said that the fire was, however, immediately put out by security personnel at the scene.

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it has curtailed a fire incident at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital play

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it has curtailed a fire incident at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital

(Nigeria Now)

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says it has curtailed a minor fire incident detected at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital on Friday evening.

Mr Humphrey‎ Chukwuedo, NPS, FCT Command Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the fire was, however, immediately put out by security personnel at the scene.

‎“‎No one was hurt as neither the medical staff nor inmates were around the building as at the time of the incident,” he said.

Chukwuedo said that‎ the cause of the fire was not immediately known but that the smoke may have emanated from a faulty electrical equipment in an adjoining building.

He said that the equipment was used for teaching inmates hand works.

The spokesperson added that detailed investigation had commenced into the cause of the incidence.

He said that normalcy has been restored and that the prison yard is calm and peaceful.

