5 art galleries to visit in Lagos now

Here's our guide to the best art galleries in Lagos, including Nike Art Gallery and Signature.

There is nothing as enchanting and inspiring as visiting a Nigerian art gallery especially since art is an integral part of Nigeria’s cultural image.

The art community continues to flourish at an impressive pace as Nigerian artists, art lovers, and curators break creative and commercial molds to keep art alive. The top art galleries in Lagos go above and beyond to contribute to the appreciation and preservation of the nature of art while also dedicating their spaces to grooming future talent and enlightenment.

Here's our guide to the best art galleries in Lagos, including Nike Art Gallery and Signature.

1. Rele Art Gallery

play Rele Art Gallery curates the most interesting contemporary art from Nigeria, Ghana and other African nations (Rele)

 

Rele Art Gallery curates the most interesting contemporary art from Nigeria, Ghana and other African nations. Located in Onikan, Lagos and owned by Adenrele Sonariwo, the gallery showcases art in a modern way, so beautiful you can almost not get enough of it.

Relatively new, it is one of the favourites of young creatives.

2. Nike Art Gallery

Nike art gallery play Whether you are a specialist in the arts, an enthusiast of African arts or merely interested in a brief immersion in a new culture, Nike Art Gallery offers all (pulse)

 

Whether you are a specialist in the arts, an enthusiast of African arts or merely interested in a brief immersion in a new culture, Nike Art Gallery offers all.

Located in Lekki and owned by one of the oldest patrons of the Nigerian arts, Mrs Nike Davies, the gallery boasts of all sorts of artworks from paintings to tie-dye to sculptures and is the biggest in West Africa.

3. Omenka Gallery

play Omenka was established by Oliver Enwonwu, son of famous Nigerian artist, Ben Enwonwu, in 2003 (Omneka)

 

Omenka gallery houses the most fascinating Nigerian pieces from the country and the diaspora. Established by Oliver Enwonwu, son of famous Nigerian artist, Ben Enwonwu, in 2003 has since continued to feature both critically acclaimed art exhibitions by local and international artists, as well as emerging talent in the discipline.

Located in the heart of Ikoyi, you can walk in any time for an exhibition.

4. Art Twenty One Gallery

play Art Twenty One is a space dedicated to contemporary art in Lagos, Nigeria (Contemporary Art)

Art Twenty One is a space dedicated to contemporary art in Lagos, Nigeria. Located at the Eko Hotel & Suites, the space is intended to contribute to the growing art scene in Lagos, as well as position the city as a major force in the international art world.

5. Signature Beyond

play This gallery exhibits works by contemporary and Nigerian artists (TripAdvisor)

 

Very colourful and prominent gallery in Ikoyi. This gallery exhibits works by contemporary and Nigerian artists.

Their collection of arts include contemporary, abstract, symbolistic, narrative, expressionism and sculptures ranging from relief, carvings, castings and mouldings.

