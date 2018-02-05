Would you spend N300k on a pair of designer Crocs?

news

The world of fashion and design is hit and miss. Sometimes designers get it very right and sometimes it's just plain wrong. Crocs have been around for years and are arguably the 'ugliest' shoe but Balenciaga want to take the inelegant footwear to new luxury heights by releasing a pair worth N300k but would you purchase?

Balenciaga's outlandish designs and campaigns have earned them the title of one of the most 'out there' designers and as well as being one of the most memorable, they are one of the most popular.

However, the Spanish fashion house have really outdone themselves with their embellished, platform crocs which have already sold out.

When the label sent them down the catwalk back in October, most of us presumed that they were a fad, something to get people talking and that they did however they haven’t even formally been released and Barney’s has already sold out of every pair.

They went on pre-sale on the store’s website on 1 February and within a matter of hours, every pair had been sold.

Despite the fashion crowd going wild for the questionable shoes, social media users were less than impressed.

ALSO READ: Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia has a habit of trolling the fashion industry with upscaled versions of mundane items.

For example, there's the $1,100 calf-skin leather version of the brand's own paper shopping bags, $2,145 leather totes inspired by IKEA's iconic $0.99 Frakta bag and Tiffany & Co's "Everyday Objects" collections (complete with a $1,000 sterling silver "tin" can).