Toolz channels royalty in Kaftan Citra

A look at the on-air-personality in the famous Kaftan Citra collection.

  • Published:
Beat FM radio presenter Toolz is the new muse for Kaftan Citra.

The media personality poses for the Indonesian kaftan company in a series of pictures.

In the first look, Toolz exhumes royalty in the Louisa Velvet Dress by Kaftan Citra. To complete this looks, she rocks a matching turban from Biddy’s Mondo and a metallic waist belt.

In a another look, the award winning on-air-personality wears the white Royal/Hudda Sexy Cape kaftan. This kaftan is made up of hand-beaded details on the neck, sleeves and core of the dress.

 In her third look, she rocks the kaftan company’s Velove kaftan.

Toolz’s signature fashion style incorporates body hugging outfits which show off her toned figure.

Kaftan Citra is known for making beautifully crafted, hand-made and hand-beaded kaftans.

