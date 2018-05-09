Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

These Off-White belts are a must-have this season

These industrial belts come in a range of colours and can be styled in a variety of ways and are fast-becoming the must-have of 2018.

The trending Off-White industrial belt

(Hypebae)
Every year, an item of clothing or accessory stands out as a firm favourite among the fashion crowd and this year, it's the turn of the Off-White industrial belt that has been seen all over Instagram. As the cool label continues to trend, so does its belt with a variety of influencers and celebrities giving them a go. Take a look at the must-have items this season.

It would be difficult to find somebody who didn't know about the hottest label around, Off-White. With a variety of successful collaborations with everybody from Jimmy Choo to Ikea under their belt and with the appointment of its creative director, Virgil Abloh, as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton, Off-White is at the tip of the industry's tongue. It's no surprise that item of the season comes from that very same label.

These over-sized industrial belt have overtaken the digital space and every influencer worth their salt has gotten their hands on the coveted accessory.

The beauty of the belt is that it can be worn in a plethora of ways making for some very interesting and diverse styling and meaning that regardless of your personal style, you can find a way to wear it.

Beyonce rocking her Off-White belt

(Daily Mail)

Kendall Jenner wearing her orange Off-White belt

(Harper's Bazaar)

 

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery

With every popular item in fashion, there are bound to be imitators.

Shortly after Toke Makinwa showed of her own Off-White belt, Davido aka Mr. Assurance issued a stern warning against celebrities wearing fake designer items, namely, the very same Off-White belts.

He wrote on Snapchat, 'If I see one more fake off white belt I'M SNITCHING'.

Davido calls out Toke Makinwa over alleged fake Off White belt

(Kemi Filani)

 

Whether Davido was calling out Toke remains to be seen but the timing seems like an awful coincidence.

Who is the man that everybody in fashion is talking about?

Abloh launched Off-White in 2013 and quickly got noticed. In 2015, he was the only American to become a finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. He was credited with helping streetwear storm the luxury sector to take its place alongside it, without losing his cred of course. Off-White is sold at stores like Barneys New York and French concept store Colette, not to mention the Off-White boutique/ hangout spots that Abloh has designed in TokyoHong Kong, and other cities.

These days, bloggers, influencers, models, musicians, actors are the new figures informing the landscape of what is sartorially acceptable and Virgil has mad his name by being able to plug into that new system and work alongside it.

Virgil Abloh, creative director of Off-White, wearing the famous industrial belt

(gq.com)

 

Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, both of whom wear Off-White, use their families' influence and their own social media to mold fashion and trends. Celebrity is influence, influence is power, and the digital realm provides an ever-expanding series of platforms from which to wield it.

Abloh understands this phenomenon of influence well and relies heavily on the ideas of trusted friends and advisors to provide him with intellectual material.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Abloh said, "I'm constantly inspired by my friends and the people I surround myself with and the cities that I'm traveling to," he says. "All the movements are made up by my brain trust. None of us sip the Kool-Aid. We're all individuals; we're all critics; we all look at things from a discerning eye, and I synthesize those things. I'm sort of a conduit. I look at my friends, and I'm like, 'What could they get out of it?' And I sort of plug them in, and then I vicariously get what I need, which is inspiration, and, then, what they get out of it is a voice."

