Lagos, Nigeria. Beyond the runway and excitement of fashion week, trade shows and pop-ups have proven to be a successful avenue for providing direct access to consumers, showrooms, retailers, buyers and editors across the world. Now, Style House Files launch 2018 pop-up in collaboration with NEPC.

This season’s trade shows are sponsored by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with Style House Files(SHF). Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) remains at the forefront of championing the cause of Made in Nigeria apparel to thrive by providing a myriad of opportunities for capacity building and access to market.

“At NEPC, the vision is to ensure that the Nigerian fashion and apparel sector rises up to be a key driver of Nigerian economic growth, as well as boost intra-regional trade between African countries and beyond. For the last five years, NEPC has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture, support and present brands at trade shows, pop-ups and retail initiatives in Africa and some of the world's leading fashion capitals” commented Segun Awolowo, Executive Director - NEPC

In line with NEPC and SHF’s 2018 strategy for promoting apparel and textile export by providing visibility and access for Nigerian brands in both African markets and fashion’s leading fashion capitals , trade show season has kicked off with a stop in Paris, and London to follow next week with two pop-ups from July to August.

Pop-Up Schedule

Lagos Fashion Week and NEPC supported Ojiii Showroom in Paris, an initiative of Lagos Fashion Week Fashion Focus alumni, Kenneth Ize. Designers Labrum, Kenneth Ize, Maki Oh (menswear), Olubiyi Thomas, Monad and Leyman Lahcine featured their collections over a period of 4 -days from the 22nd - 26th June 2018.

On the 5th of July, 2018, OKAPI in partnership with SHF will host a pop-up featuring brands Grey and Nkwo in London. Speaking on the collaboration, Hanneli Rupert, Director Okapi, and Merchants on Long said “Okapi is always excited to be able to work with other luxury brands from around the African Continent. Nigeria has such a wealth of talent and quality and yet like South Africa also sometimes struggles to get the exposure it needs in the global market so pop-ups like these are a great way to showcase what is available.”

The OKAPI pop up launch will be followed by an exclusive pop-up with AAKS and Lisa Folawiyo at the Place London, which will run from 6th July - September 2018. The tailored edit at the Place London has been developed by Omoyemi Akerele and Simon Burstein (Founder, The Place & Former Chief Executive, Browns), who discovered the brands on a trip to Lagos for fashion week and Milan for Pitti Super and was inspired to expand the offering to reach the discerning The Place London customer.

Simon Burstein commented, ‘Both Lisa Folawiyo and Akosua Afriyie-Kumi are world travelers, with great personal style and loves of fashion which transcends through their designs. This alchemy, combined with local craftsmanship, results in beautiful and exotic collections”

Nkwo and Grey will be available to buy at Okapi from July 5th; at Eaton Terrace, London, SW1W8TS. AAKS and Lisa Folawiyo will be available to buy in store at The Place London, 59 Brook Street, W1K, as well as online.

The Place London pop-up will officially open on the 6th of July, 2018. For RSVP details, please contact: press@lagosfashionanddesignweek.com