When it comes to fashion, Rihanna is no shrinking violet and it doesn’t take much for her to stand out , yet the star remains committed to making the most of her fashion choices. The singer stepped out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress last night at Stance’s SoHo store for a special event to benefit her non-profit, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

With its icy blue satin finish, low neckline, and giant bow, the ensemble was a decidedly fashion-forward choice from Riri and a special twist on a traditional shirt dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and asymmetrical hem. The dress was a custom-made piece by Matthew Adams Dolan, an American- born and Australian- raised designer who graduated from the prestigious Parsons School of Design in 2014.

She was perfectly accessorised with multiple diamond and aquamarine necklaces, a dainty baby blue box bag by Jason Stalvey, and a matching pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik high heel sandals.

The whole outfit was jaw-dropping and Rihanna was the star attraction at the charity event. She beamed as fans clamoured to take a picture of her.

Although the leg-baring silhouette was casual, the opulent material and layers of jewels elevated the entire look to a dazzling evening ensemble.

Rihanna may have just single-handedly sparked a Summer trend by bring back the shirt-dress in grand style.

And we don't have to stick to plain old cotton, this new shirt-dress is all about the glamour!

We love a trendsetter. Go Riri!