Rihanna stepped out for a Clara Lionel Foundation x Stance event in New York looking sensational in Matthew Adams Dolan.
With its icy blue satin finish, low neckline, and giant bow, the ensemble was a decidedly fashion-forward choice from Riri and a special twist on a traditional shirt dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and asymmetrical hem. The dress was a custom-made piece by Matthew Adams Dolan, an American- born and Australian- raised designer who graduated from the prestigious Parsons School of Design in 2014.
She was perfectly accessorised with multiple diamond and aquamarine necklaces, a dainty baby blue box bag by Jason Stalvey, and a matching pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik high heel sandals.
The whole outfit was jaw-dropping and Rihanna was the star attraction at the charity event. She beamed as fans clamoured to take a picture of her.
Although the leg-baring silhouette was casual, the opulent material and layers of jewels elevated the entire look to a dazzling evening ensemble.
Rihanna may have just single-handedly sparked a Summer trend by bring back the shirt-dress in grand style.
And we don't have to stick to plain old cotton, this new shirt-dress is all about the glamour!
We love a trendsetter. Go Riri!