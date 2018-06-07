Pulse.ng logo
Singer steps out in New York looking icy in baby blue

Rihanna Singer steps out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress

Rihanna stepped out for a Clara Lionel Foundation x Stance event in New York looking sensational in Matthew Adams Dolan.

Rihanna steps out wearing a baby blue custom-made mini dress by Matthew Adams Dolan play

Rihanna steps out wearing a baby blue custom-made mini dress by Matthew Adams Dolan

(Instagram/ badgalriri)
When it comes to fashion, Rihanna is no shrinking violet and it doesn’t take much for her to stand out, yet the star remains committed to making the most of her fashion choices. The singer stepped out in New York looking icy in baby blue mini-dress last night at Stance’s SoHo store for a special event to benefit her non-profit, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

With its icy blue satin finish, low neckline, and giant bow, the ensemble was a decidedly fashion-forward choice from Riri and a special twist on a traditional shirt dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and asymmetrical hem. The dress was a custom-made piece by Matthew Adams Dolan, an American- born and Australian- raised designer who graduated from the prestigious Parsons School of Design in 2014.

She was perfectly accessorised with multiple diamond and aquamarine necklaces, a dainty baby blue box bag by Jason Stalvey, and a matching pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik high heel sandals.

The whole outfit was jaw-dropping and Rihanna was the star attraction at the charity event. She beamed as fans clamoured to take a picture of her.

ALSO READ: Sneak peek of singer's lingerie line and she looks incredible

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

how cute is Mumz tho

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

Although the leg-baring silhouette was casual, the opulent material and layers of jewels elevated the entire look to a dazzling evening ensemble.

Rihanna may have just single-handedly sparked a Summer trend by bring back the shirt-dress in grand style.

And we don't have to stick to plain old cotton, this new shirt-dress is all about the glamour!

We love a trendsetter. Go Riri!

