Rick Dusi has presented his new collection at African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) 2017.

The menswear brand showcased this at the recently held AFDW held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on October 15, 2017.

The new collection by Rick Dusi called ‘The Conversation’ was inspired by perception behind the precise art of suiting. Creative director and founder of the brand, Eidusi Eromosele Patrick shared this idea with Pulse Nigeria.

“It was inspired by an imaginary conversation between epochs of menswear fashion especially the delicate art of suiting and how it has evolved and communicated with each other in time and through time”, Patrick said.

The pieces of the collection made up of contemporary, clean, structured tailored cuts brandish features from different eras in time.

“Well, I was only trying to show the delicate Art of suiting through my collection. From a very formal to semi-formal translation with my nostalgic spring/summer 2018 in a very laid back but dapper approach. And what I did was I consciously picked up different elements from different eras and created a visual conversation around my collection”, he told Pulse.

Rick Dusi describes their creative design process as “clean cuts and fits, while maintaining a concise attention to details”.

The creative director told Pulse exactly what the designs by the Nigerian menswear brand says about the world we live in.

“We are actually in time of where been at the cutting edge in whatever you do is not just necessary but important. Exquisite materials and expert craftsmanship has been the two fundamentals upon which we have been able to build each suit on.

"Adapting to this has helped us serving our generation with the true luxury found in our garments been shaped and honed by the human hand”.

In 2015, Eidusi Eromosele Patrick created Rick Dusi to deliver luxury menswear through bespoke services.

“We target men with a knack for dressing through time, with a much laid back but very dapper approach,” Patrick told Pulse.

The AFDW held on October 13 - October 15, 2017. The event showcased fashion designers from Nigeria, Ghana, London, Thailand and the United States of America.