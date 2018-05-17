Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nobody does colour like Derin from Isale Eko

Derin is one of the most exciting blogger to come out of Lagos with her colourful and quirky style that never fails to impress.

Derin Odugbesan burst onto the blogging scene a few years ago with her eye-catching, colourful style and has become a firm favourite among the fashion crowd. Derin's style is so unique and truly, nobody does colour like Derin from Isale Eko.

Derin's petite frame makes her the perfect clothes-horse for outfits. Easily a sample size, Derin can slip into creations from pretty much any designer. The trick however is learning how to not let clothes drown your frame and wear them instead of them wearing you and it's something Derin has cornered.

In a time when many opt for neutrals and minimal style, Derin chooses to go in the other direction and express her bubbly personality through her vivid aesthetic.

What we love about Derin is her commitment to Nigerian fashion and she is constantly championing Nigerian designers including Imade Duso, Re Lagos and Zashadu to name a few.

Derin notably has a thing for a great pair of shoes. She is a rarely seen without a statement pair of heels and some of her favourite designers include Sophia Webster, Jacquemus and Manolo Blahnik.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from the woman herself!

What we admire most about Derin is she's not afraid to take risks when it comes to style. Fashion is all about trial and error, some trends will work for you and some won't but the important thing is to be fearless.

Derin is truly one of the most exciting bloggers in Nigeria at the moment because we cannot tell what she will come up with next and with next and we love the suspense!

