Nivea announced as title sponsor of highly-anticipated event

Fashion's Finest Africa would be holding the first and most prestigious fashion awards in Nigeria. The essence of the awards is to celebrate those who have made an impact and an indelible mark within the fashion industry . The awards have announced Nivea as title sponsor of highly-anticipated event.

Over time a lot of people have changed and contributed to the Nigerian and African fashion industry in many ways and the impact they make or have made have not always been well recognised or fully appreciated.

Fashions Finest Africa intends to change this, which is why they have decided to debut the Fashions Finest Africa Awards.

About Nivea

Nivea’s Invisible for Black & White is the first- of- its-kind in the deodorant category, providing care for the skin as well as clothes. With a unique formula, the Nivea Invisible for Black & White deodorant range provides all day freshness leaving no yellow or white streaks on clothing.

It is essentially the No.1 deodorant for style! Fashion-conscious individuals will enjoy this unique deodorant as it enables users maintain a stylish look without the added worry of unsightly stains on their apparel.

The Nivea Invisible for Black & White range helps boost confidence and foster individual expression and freedom. It is not just a skin-care product, it promotes a stainless lifestyle.

An exciting partnership

In a statement issued by the Director of Fashion's Finest Africa, Yetty Ogunnubi, she said:

We are excited to announce NIVEA as one of our Sponsors for Fashions Finest Africa Conference & Epic Show 2018. We appreciate the support NIVEA has given us and we see this as a huge step that will enable us to give a better and wider platform to the talented designers we will be showcasing and empowering for increased Nigerian participation in the global garment production industry. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship between both brands.



NIVEA will be putting on an exquisite show to end the Epic Show with an amazing celebrity designer.

A spokesperson for Nivea said in a statement:

Given the unique connection the Nivea Invisible for Black and White deodorant range has with style, Nivea is proud to be a sponsor of Fashions Finest Africa.

FFA is one of the foremost fashion platforms in West Africa that brings together key players and elements in the African fashion industry. The event presents an opportunity for the brand to showcase its unique qualities while creating a memorable experience for attendees.