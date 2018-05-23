Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line

news

Media personality Toke Makinwa has her finger firmly on everything stylish and trending . Toke who is known more-so for her flawless style is always carrying the must-have items so it only made sense for her to launch her own it-bag. Last year, Toke launched her luxury bags and now, she prepares to relaunch the line.

Soon after releasing her bestseller book, 'On Becoming', Toke Makinwa made her foray into the luxury goods space with her luxury leather bag line.

Toke’s high fashion brand Toke Makinwa Luxury seemed like the next logical move for the stylish star . The collection’s signature piece was the TM Tote, designed by Estanola Oyelese and each bag is handmade from genuine crocodile hide by Muji Lagos.

Now, as promised, Toke has returned with her bags in a variety of new colour ways including the bright orange tote which is already a firm favourite for our Summer wardrobe.

She's going full steam ahead with the bag line and we cannot wait to see what else the enterprising Toke brings out.