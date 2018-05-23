Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line

Toke Makinwa Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line

Media darling and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa returns with her luxury bag line and we love it!

  • Published:
TM Tote by Toke Makinwa play

TM Tote by Toke Makinwa

(Zumi.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Media personality Toke Makinwa has her finger firmly on everything stylish and trending. Toke who is known more-so for her flawless style is always carrying the must-have items so it only made sense for her to launch her own it-bag. Last year, Toke launched her luxury bags and now, she prepares to relaunch the line.

Soon after releasing her bestseller book, 'On Becoming', Toke Makinwa made her foray into the luxury goods space with her luxury leather bag line.

Toke Makinwa luxury leather bag in Orange play

Toke Makinwa luxury leather bag in orange

(Instagram/ @tokemakinwa)

 

Toke’s high fashion brand Toke Makinwa Luxury seemed like the next logical move for the stylish star. The collection’s signature piece was the TM Tote, designed by Estanola Oyelese and each bag is handmade from genuine crocodile hide by Muji Lagos.

 

Now, as promised, Toke has returned with her bags in a variety of new colour ways including the bright orange tote which is already a firm favourite for our Summer wardrobe.

She's going full steam ahead with the bag line and we cannot wait to see what else the enterprising Toke brings out.

Toke Makinwa - The show must go on
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
2 Aso-ebi Ladies Here are the women who stunned in trad this weekendbullet
3 Aso-Ebi Style inspiration for the new yearbullet

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage Singer gets a feature in style bible Vogue magazine
Celebrity Style Naija celebs join Gucci Gang
Toke Makinwa Style icon rocks embellished D&G sunglasses
Pulse Opinion Why the Gucci Gang needs to be disbanded!
Pulse List 2017 Top 7 fashion stylists of the year
Pulse List 2017 10 best dressed celebrities of the year
Trending These Off-White belts are a must-have this season

Fashion

Shirley B Eniang's cool, simple style
Style Profile This is why we love Shirley B Eniang's laid-back look
Ini Dima Okojie wearing 2207bytbally
2207bytbally Take a look at our favourite fashionistas' favourite designer
Chimamanda at Amherst College wearing Re. Lagos
Chimamanda Adichie Author looks vibrant in a Re. Lagos creation
Between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush, who wore this Fia Factory skirt better?
Style Battle Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?