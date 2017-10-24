Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

LFDW 2017 :  6 exciting things about this year's edition

Lagos Fashion & Design Week opens tomorrow 25th October and these things will make the 2017 edition one to remember.

Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 holds on Oct 25-28

Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 opens tomorrow 25th October and a lot of fashion enthusiasts are ready (with outfits in tow).

The 4-day fashion week is known to draw huge crowd from far and near with one thing in mind; showstopping-style!

 

It won't be out of place to see people dressed casual chic, avant-gardish, over-the-top, uniquely in standout looks, just name them and this year is especially going to be a unique as it holds for the first time away from Federal Palace Hotel & Casino for the 7th edition.

There are even more exciting bits to look forward to from tomorrow and these are just a few of them:

1. The Creators Lounge by The Assembly X Newton & David

Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week will welcome its first ever #emo#4oCc##Creator#emo#4oCZ##s Lounge#emo#4oCd## which will feature at the multi-day fashion event from the 25th - 28th of October, 2017 in parternship with Newton & David, Nigeria#emo#4oCZ##s pioneering events and d#emo#w6k=##cor company and The Assembly, Nigeria#emo#4oCZ##s new fashion and creative hub. The #CreatorsLounge at #HLFDW is designed to be a style haven for bloggers/press and content creators and give the opportunity to connect, chill and create content during fashion week. The Creator's Lounge will be situated at the #HLFDW experience tent at Eko Atlantic. Spaces are Limited and Entry is Strictly by invitation. Apply for an Invitation via the link in our bio. Successful applicants will be contacted on details on how and where to pick up their pass. For more information on the Creators Lounge, follow @lfdw_ng and @assemblyofficial #emo#4oCU## #HEINEKENLFDW17 #HKLFDW17 #LFDW17 #LFDW #STYLEHOUSEFILES #FETSWALLET #MAYBELLINE #EkoAtlantic #NEPC #Visionscape

A post shared by Lagos Fashion & Design Week (@lfdw_ng) on

 

The Assembly; a new Nigerian fashion and creative hub is partnering with top event and decor company Newton & David to create a cozy atmosphere for fashion editors, bloggers and more who need to push out updates from the fashion event on their blogs, Instagram, Facebook pages.

The hub comes with wifi to connect, chill and network. It would be located at the experience tent in Eko Atlantic. Spaces are limited on this and it comes strictly by invitation.

2. The daytime experience

 

The daytime experience will include a lot of exciting pre-show activities. For this, guests have unrestricted access to Fashion Talks, Fashion Business Series and more masterclass sessions before the runway shows begin later in the day (you'd need tickets for the runway shows).

3. An arts installation by top urban and graffiti artist Osa

 

Art loves will take in dope installations from top urban and graffiti artist for the fashion event (guys think of a fab backdrop for your selfies and photo ops)

4. A brand new/exciting space; Eko Atlantic

The space is different this year, it's Eko Atlantic aka the space is unlimited and unrestricted, you are allowed to get as creative as possible.

5.  The Gert Johan- Coetzee

There is Gert Johan-Coetzee presenting this year at LFDW, the South Africa based designer known to be behind Bonang Matheba's most stunning looks will be showing his best works (and maybe you'd get a selfie with a top designer if you're lucky!

 

6. African Inspired Fashion by headline sponsor

Heineken is presenting an African inspired collection to close the show on day 4 and the thought of that is interesting; ere they making clothes with cans of beer? Who knows (you know that's a joke)!

Follow LFDW street styles, fashionable moments, runway shows etc on @Pulsenigeriafashion and @Pulsenigeria247.

Pulse.ng is an official media partner for LFDW

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

