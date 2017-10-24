LFDW 2017 :  6 exciting things about this year's edition

Lagos Fashion & Design Week opens tomorrow 25th October and these things will make the 2017 edition one to remember.
The 4-day fashion week is known to draw huge crowd from far and near with one thing in mind; showstopping-style!
Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 : "Africa - Shaping Fashion's Future." 25th - 28th October 2017.
It won't be out of place to see people dressed casual chic, avant-gardish, over-the-top, uniquely in standout looks, just name them and this year is especially going to be a unique as it holds for the first time away from Federal Palace Hotel & Casino for the 7th edition.
There are even more exciting bits to look forward to from tomorrow and these are just a few of them:
1. The Creators Lounge by The Assembly X Newton & David
Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week will welcome its first ever "Creator's Lounge" which will feature at the multi-day fashion event from the 25th - 28th of October, 2017 in parternship with Newton & David, Nigeria's pioneering events and décor company and The Assembly, Nigeria's new fashion and creative hub. The #CreatorsLounge at #HLFDW is designed to be a style haven for bloggers/press and content creators and give the opportunity to connect, chill and create content during fashion week. The Creator's Lounge will be situated at the #HLFDW experience tent at Eko Atlantic. Spaces are Limited and Entry is Strictly by invitation.
The Assembly; a new Nigerian fashion and creative hub is partnering with top event and decor company Newton & David to create a cozy atmosphere for fashion editors, bloggers and more who need to push out updates from the fashion event on their blogs, Instagram, Facebook pages.
The hub comes with wifi to connect, chill and network. It would be located at the experience tent in Eko Atlantic. Spaces are limited on this and it comes strictly by invitation.
2. The daytime experience
The daytime experience will include a lot of exciting pre-show activities. For this, guests have unrestricted access to Fashion Talks, Fashion Business Series and more masterclass sessions before the runway shows begin later in the day (you'd need tickets for the runway shows).
3. An arts installation by top urban and graffiti artist Osa
Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week presents BOLD STEPS. An art installation with renowned urban x graffiti artist @Osa_Seven. October 25th - 28th 2017
Art loves will take in dope installations from top urban and graffiti artist for the fashion event (guys think of a fab backdrop for your selfies and photo ops)
4. A brand new/exciting space; Eko Atlantic
The space is different this year, it's Eko Atlantic aka the space is unlimited and unrestricted, you are allowed to get as creative as possible.
5. The Gert Johan- Coetzee
There is Gert Johan-Coetzee presenting this year at LFDW, the South Africa based designer known to be behind Bonang Matheba's most stunning looks will be showing his best works (and maybe you'd get a selfie with a top designer if you're lucky!
Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 : "Africa - Shaping Fashion's Future." 25th - 28th October 2017. Produced by Style House Files. Campaign visual shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.
6. African Inspired Fashion by headline sponsor
Heineken is presenting an African inspired collection to close the show on day 4 and the thought of that is interesting; ere they making clothes with cans of beer? Who knows (you know that's a joke)!
