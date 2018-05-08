Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

King Hakbal's latest collection shows that classic designs reign supreme

Lookbook King Hakbal's latest collection shows that classic designs reign supreme

In his new collection, King Hakbal successfully marries contemporary styles with historically rich Yoruba designs.

King Hakbal's latest collection called 'Classic King' play

King Hakbal's latest collection called 'Classic King'
It's true that fashion is a cycle and nothing really goes out of style, it just comes back around. Despite all the new fashion and designs, the classics still reign supreme as King Hakbal's latest collection shows us. King Hakbal‘s latest collection is its ability to marry contemporary styles while staying true to historically rich Yoruba designs.

Titled Classic King, the collection oozes royalty and confidence with a hint of traditional elegance. The head designer joins forces with Folake Yasmine Balogun, the Creative Director of HSE of Pambal to create timeless his and her outfits.

Hakeem Adeyinka Balogun shows his love for sartorial perfection, details, love and togetherness through fashion.

The lookbook is modelled by Ninolowo Bolanle, Kennedy Njideofor, Femi Oyet, Niran Jeje, Johannes Flosbach, Coco Olorunfemi, Sophia Austin and Hakeem Adeyinka Balogun.

King Hakbal's latest collection called 'Classic King'

King Hakbal's latest collection called 'Classic King'

 

Credits


Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke | @emmanueloyeleke
Videography: Jide Makinde | @j.billion
Makeup: Titi Salam | @trssignature
Male outfits: @kinghakbal
Female outfits: @hseofpambal

