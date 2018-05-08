news

It's true that fashion is a cycle and nothing really goes out of style, it just comes back around. Despite all the new fashion and designs, the classics still reign supreme as King Hakbal's latest collection shows us. King Hakbal‘s latest collection is its ability to marry contemporary styles while staying true to historically rich Yoruba designs.

Titled Classic King, the collection oozes royalty and confidence with a hint of traditional elegance. The head designer joins forces with Folake Yasmine Balogun, the Creative Director of HSE of Pambal to create timeless his and her outfits.

Hakeem Adeyinka Balogun shows his love for sartorial perfection, details, love and togetherness through fashion.

The lookbook is modelled by Ninolowo Bolanle, Kennedy Njideofor, Femi Oyet, Niran Jeje, Johannes Flosbach, Coco Olorunfemi, Sophia Austin and Hakeem Adeyinka Balogun.

Credits



Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke | @emmanueloyeleke

Videography: Jide Makinde | @j.billion

Makeup: Titi Salam | @trssignature

Male outfits: @kinghakbal

Female outfits: @hseofpambal