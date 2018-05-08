In his new collection, King Hakbal successfully marries contemporary styles with historically rich Yoruba designs.
Titled Classic King, the collection oozes royalty and confidence with a hint of traditional elegance. The head designer joins forces with Folake Yasmine Balogun, the Creative Director of HSE of Pambal to create timeless his and her outfits.
Hakeem Adeyinka Balogun shows his love for sartorial perfection, details, love and togetherness through fashion.
The lookbook is modelled by Ninolowo Bolanle, Kennedy Njideofor, Femi Oyet, Niran Jeje, Johannes Flosbach, Coco Olorunfemi, Sophia Austin and Hakeem Adeyinka Balogun.
Photography: Emmanuel Oyeleke | @emmanueloyeleke
Videography: Jide Makinde | @j.billion
Makeup: Titi Salam | @trssignature
Male outfits: @kinghakbal
Female outfits: @hseofpambal