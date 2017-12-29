news

A lot of people feel restricted in their style because of their size. We are constantly told that certain styles are not for us because we are either too big or too small but fashion is universal. Today, we are here to show you how to wear a jumpsuit at any size.

Jumpsuits or boiler suits are a top and trouser combined in one handy piece of clothing. Jumpsuits come in a range of styles and fits making it one of the most versatile pieces of clothing but ironically, the one piece of clothing most are told to stay away from.

Take a look at our comprehensive guide to wearing this 70's trend whatever your size, style or shape.

Curvy

Curvy girls are often told that they do not suit jumpsuits but this is far from the case, one just has to make sure that they pick a flattering silhouette for their shape. A lot of curvy girls tend to be bottom-heavy so it's wise to pick a jumpsuit with a slim fitting upper body and a wide-leg pant. This gives your shape the right balance.

Fabric

Pay attention to the type of fabric you choose. If the material is clingy, it will either pull up or be saggy and highlight all your trouble areas such as tummy or muffin top. High quality fabric will hold you in all the right places and wear well over a long period of time.

Prints

Believe it or not, selecting colours and prints is also key when it comes to plus-size jumpsuits. The trick is to go streamlined instead of wearing an overwhelming look. Monochromatic jumpsuits go excellently with the body of curvy women. Make sure you stick to rich, dark shades which will make your body look elongated therefore giving the illusion of a slimmer appearance.

Busty

If you have large boobs, make sure the top of the jumpsuit gives you adequate support and lifts your breasts. Having the right neckline is extremely important too so make sure, if you are busty, that the neckline flatters it. If it's too high, you run the risk of looking matronly, if it's too low..well, we will leave you to figure out the rest.

Emphasise key areas

For curvy girls, it's important that you highlight your best areas and with a jumpsuit, that would be your waist. Make sure you get a jumpsuit that clinches right at the waist or a little above it. It emphasises the most narrow section of your body and gives you the perfect hourglass shape.

Feel free to pop on a blazer or a shawl if you are not keen on showing your arms.

Slim

The main worry for petite girls is looking like they have been swallowed up by their outfit. If an outfit is too loose, you run the risk of it dwarfing you and you looking shapeless and dowdy. Make sure any style you choose is slim fitting and accentuates the lines of your body.

Tapered or Wide?

A high waist can make a short woman look like she has longer legs. Opt for a tapered leg over a wide one, as extra volume could swallow you up. A bold, head-to-toe print can also be overwhelming on a smaller frame.

If you do want to wear a wide-legged jumpsuit, make sure it has a fitted top to give you that balance and opt for a leg that hits you mid-calf or above to stop you looking like the outfit is wearing you rather than the other way around.

Volume

A layered piece gives petite girls more volume and the illusion of a more filled out figure. A tie waist or a peplum style can also create the illusion of a curvier figure.