Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

Demure by Denike is a womenswear brand which makes use of traditional African fabrics and techniques mixed with contemporary fabrics and a youthful twist. Back again with their A/W collection, Demure by Denike's fulfils our avant-garde dreams.

The emerging label has caught the eye of the Lagos Fashion Week organisers and Creative Director, Adenike Adegboye, has been chosen as one of the fashion focus finalists and we can see why!

The Fashion Focus initiative was created to empower fashion designers and give them the tools, resources and the support to follow their dreams. With their interesting mix of prints and traditional African materials, Demure by Denike stands out on the landscape of the Nigerian fashion industry as an innovative and unique new label.

According to the brand:

Our creative director draws inspiration from the fragility of the Wave Sandstone formation and the parallels it has with fashion as a culture, design as a process, and the often overlooked reliability that must define construction. She acknowledges the fragility of the sandstone formations, built over centuries through years of routine and layering of otherwise unremarkable sediments. She replicates that sentiment through ruched tulle, layered at the hem of a spaghetti dress. She mirrors its striations and marries it with her love of Adire, creating striped motifs that speak to our customer’s rejection of order and embrace of controlled chaos. We take direct reference from the formations neutral hues of muted browns and sallow oranges, and juxtapose them against defiant purples and unsoiled whites, referencing the unyielding earth in eternal conflict with water, ferocious and exacting. This season’s ideas are materialized in the softness of fabrics; tulle, chiffon, silk and twine as an homage to the softness of the formation’s present incarnation, and how it is in a perpetual state of transfiguration. For Demure by Denike, the Wave Sandstone formation is a metaphor for the tradition that defines fashion as a pursuit of excellence, each generation’s achievements hoisted on the achievements of the generation before them, resistant to the ravages of time and other circumstances, but pliable enough that this all-encompassing force shapes fashion into the behemoth in which our creative director defines herself today.

