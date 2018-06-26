Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

Lookbook Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

Creative director Adenike Adegboye draws inspiration from the fragility of the wave Sandstone formation and the parallels it has with fashion as a culture.

  • Published:
Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams play

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

(Demure by Denike)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Demure by Denike is a womenswear brand which makes use of traditional African fabrics and techniques mixed with contemporary fabrics and a youthful twist. Back again with their A/W collection, Demure by Denike's fulfils our avant-garde dreams.

The emerging label has caught the eye of the Lagos Fashion Week organisers and Creative Director, Adenike Adegboye, has been chosen as one of the fashion focus finalists and we can see why!

The Fashion Focus initiative was created to empower fashion designers and give them the tools, resources and the support to follow their dreams. With their interesting mix of prints and traditional African materials, Demure by Denike stands out on the landscape of the Nigerian fashion industry as an innovative and unique new label.

According to the brand:

 Our  creative  director draws  inspiration from  the fragility of the  Wave Sandstone  formation and the parallels  it has with fashion as a culture,  design as a process, and the often overlooked  reliability that must define  construction.  She acknowledges  the fragility of the  sandstone formations,  built over  centuries through  years of routine and  layering of otherwise unremarkable  sediments.

She  replicates  that sentiment through  ruched tulle, layered at  the hem of a spaghetti dress.  She mirrors its striations and marries  it with her  love of Adire,  creating striped  motifs that speak  to our customer’s rejection  of order and embrace of controlled  chaos.

We  take  direct  reference  from the formations  neutral hues of muted browns  and sallow oranges, and juxtapose  them against defiant purples and unsoiled  whites, referencing  the unyielding  earth in eternal conflict  with water, ferocious and exacting.    This season’s ideas are materialized in  the softness of fabrics; tulle,  chiffon,  silk and twine  as an homage to  the softness of the  formation’s  present incarnation,  and how it is in a perpetual  state of transfiguration.

For  Demure  by Denike,  the  Wave Sandstone  formation is a metaphor  for the tradition that defines  fashion as a pursuit of excellence,  each generation’s achievements hoisted  on the achievements of the generation before  them, resistant to the ravages of time and other  circumstances, but pliable enough that this all-encompassing  force shapes fashion  into the behemoth in which  our creative  director defines  herself today.

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams play

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

(Demure by Denike)

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams play

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

(Demure by Denike)

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams play

Demure by Denike's A/W collection fulfils our avant-garde dreams

(Demure by Denike)

 

Brand Profile

Who: Adenike  Adegboye, Creative Director, Demure by Denike

What: Unconventional clothing made with ethically sourced, artisan produced  traditional textiles for the everyday stylish African woman.

Where: Contact  Demure by Denike on their website. Follow them on Instagram @demurebydenike

Press/Sales Enquiries:

E: press@demurebydenike.com

T:  +2349085685165

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 BET Awards 2018 Africans storm the awards night looking elegantbullet
2 BET Awards 2018 Giving you the red carpet looks of the nightbullet
3 Style tips Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girlsbullet

Related Articles

Lookbook TFH’s debut collection is all about “The Journey”
Lookbook JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos
Lookbook Trouvai lingerie is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy
Makioba Plus-size brand takes us to The Boardroom with new collection
Nigerian Designers Power dressing according to CLAN
Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnifesi's new collection is packed full of must-have pieces

Fashion

World Cup 2018 Be a stylish fan with these Asooke sneakers that scream TEAM NAIJA
Three stunning women in Style Temple
Nigerian Designer These Style Temple dresses are today's "slayspiration"
Style tips A menswear guide to picking the right fit
A look at Tiwa's viral-worthy outfits
Tiwa Savage A look at the singer's viral-worthy outfits