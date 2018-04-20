Check out the South African designer's Mcdonalds- inspired collection

Inspiration can strike anywhere and it seems this South Africans inspiration struck in the most unlikely of places. Check out his unusual collection!
Taking a leaf out of Jeremy Scott's book, Gert Johan-Coetzee took a walk on the wild side with his zany approach to fashion.
Jeremy, who is the creative director of Moschino and known for thinking very much much outside the box has had collection inspired by everything from Spongebob to Barbie and fast food franchises like Mcdonalds.
Gert Johan-Coetzee sent models down the runway at South African Fashion Week with t-shirts that had 'í'm lovin' it' (the famous McD's slogan) emblazoned across the front and tops with the even more famous 'golden arches'.
One of my favorite pieces from the Gert @mcdonalds_za collection is the golden tinsel jacket! Only 20 of these statement pieces will be up for grabs on my online store when it launches in the first week of May.
The fun collection wasn't just about fast food, Gert's collection included a selection of show-stopping cocktail dresses that would definitely make sure you're the talk of the town.
Take a look at the full collection below!
Let us know your thoughts, would you dare rock a McDonald's - inspired outfit?