Check out the South African designer's Mcdonalds- inspired collection

Some of us are partial to some fast food but when we think of McDonalds, we think of eating it, not wearing it. Think again! South African designer Gert Johan-Coetzee turned the fast food franchise into a fashion statement with this Mcdonalds- inspired collection.

Taking a leaf out of Jeremy Scott's book, Gert Johan-Coetzee took a walk on the wild side with his zany approach to fashion.

Jeremy, who is the creative director of Moschino and known for thinking very much much outside the box has had collection inspired by everything from Spongebob to Barbie and fast food franchises like Mcdonalds.

Gert Johan-Coetzee sent models down the runway at South African Fashion Week with t-shirts that had 'í'm lovin' it' (the famous McD's slogan) emblazoned across the front and tops with the even more famous 'golden arches'.

The fun collection wasn't just about fast food, Gert's collection included a selection of show-stopping cocktail dresses that would definitely make sure you're the talk of the town.

Take a look at the full collection below!

Let us know your thoughts, would you dare rock a McDonald's - inspired outfit?