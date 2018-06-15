Cassie Daves wears what she likes and looks good doing it

Whether Cassie is rocking a casual, vintage or elegant look, she never fails to make everything about tall girl fashion look cute.
Cassandra “Cassie Daves” Ikegbune is an award-winning blogger, medical doctor and entrepreneur with a unique style ranging from vintage casual to chic formal. With a large organic follower base on Instagram, she feeds her audience with content based on Fashion, lifestyle, travel, books. She is the also the creator of the Cassie Daves Blog Planner.
On the top of the list of why her followers adore her is how comfortable she always looks in her body and clothes. Androgynous, fun and laid back, she is a professional at picking what suits her slim, tall frame. From many of her style choices, Cassie has a flair for bright and bold patterns, denim and pleated skirts.
It hasn’t been all roses for Cassie, as she has received some backlash about her laid back style, even from her father. Her tweet from February quotes her dad:"I know you think that you know fashion but let me tell you that you don’t. Sometimes you look like someone going to throw dustbin."
This made her pen an open letter to her parents about her personal style in which she says:
"I’m all about comfort and would put on whatever makes me feel comfortable and more like myself."
Take a look at why we love Cassie Daves’ wardrobe.
ISSA GIVEAWAY! . Giving away this dress/any dress you fancy really in collaboration with @HypeandSteamNG. Rules? - Go follow @hypeandsteamng and look for this photo on their page to find out how to win . Meanwhile, you don't get to see me in a dress often so leave a comment below for good luck . Shout out to @nappyhaired for coming through with this picture #HypeXSteamNG #HypeXSteamGiveaway
Swipe Left! I remember leaving home dressed like this and my dad giving me stress over the fact that I tucked in just one side of my shirt. Reminded me of the savage comment he made a while back about my style (swipe left) #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## My parents have always been averse to my personal style. They#emo#4oCZ##ve voiced their displeasure with the way I dress more than a couple of times. So I thought to write a quick open letter to my parents on my personal style choices. Direct link is in my bio! www.cassiedaves.com Do you have a similar experience with your parents when it comes to your personal style? How do you cope with it? Join the conversation on the blog! #cassiedaves #personalstyle