Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Cassie Daves wears what she likes and looks good doing it

Style Profile Blogger, Cassie Daves, wears what she likes and looks good doing it

Whether Cassie is rocking a casual, vintage or elegant look, she never fails to make everything about tall girl fashion look cute.

  • Published:
Cassie Daves Stuns in Denim-on-demin ensemble play

Cassie Daves Stuns in Denim-on-demin ensemble

(Instagram/Cassiedaves)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Being tall has its own style rules. Lifestyle blogger, Entrepreneur and Medical Doctor, Cassie Daves is definitely owning her style, wears what she likes and looks good doing it.

 

Cassandra “Cassie Daves” Ikegbune is an award-winning blogger, medical doctor and entrepreneur with a unique style ranging from vintage casual to chic formal. With a large organic follower base on Instagram, she feeds her audience with content based on Fashion, lifestyle, travel, books. She is the also the creator of the Cassie Daves Blog Planner.

On the top of the list of why her followers adore her is how comfortable she always looks in her body and clothes. Androgynous, fun and laid back, she is a professional at picking what suits her slim, tall frame. From many of her style choices, Cassie has a flair for bright and bold patterns, denim and pleated skirts.

It hasn’t been all roses for Cassie, as she has received some backlash about her laid back style, even from her father. Her tweet from February quotes her dad:

"I know you think that you know fashion but let me tell you that you don’t. Sometimes you look like someone going to throw dustbin."

 

This made her pen an open letter to her parents about her personal style in which she says:

"I’m all about comfort and would put on whatever makes me feel comfortable and more like myself."

 

Take a look at why we love Cassie Daves’ wardrobe.

 

Swipe Left! I remember leaving home dressed like this and my dad giving me stress over the fact that I tucked in just one side of my shirt. Reminded me of the savage comment he made a while back about my style (swipe left) #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## My parents have always been averse to my personal style. They#emo#4oCZ##ve voiced their displeasure with the way I dress more than a couple of times. So I thought to write a quick open letter to my parents on my personal style choices. Direct link is in my bio! www.cassiedaves.com Do you have a similar experience with your parents when it comes to your personal style? How do you cope with it? Join the conversation on the blog! #cassiedaves #personalstyle

A post shared by Cassandra Ikegbune (@cassiedaves) on

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Mercedes Benson Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagrambullet
2 World Cup 2018 Super Eagles squad look dapper in wool David Bowler suitsbullet
3 Headies 2018 Take a look at the best-dressed men from the award show...bullet

Related Articles

Mercedes Benson Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram
Influencer Insider Sharon Ojong shows us how to master the Instagram algorithm
Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer stop her style
Style Profile We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style
Hafsah Mohammed 5 times the fashion blogger was a ray of sunshine
Style Profile We love Jennifer Oseh's effortless and eclectic style

Fashion

Rita Dominic sparkles in white LDA at Moet and Chandon's Grand Day party
Nigerian Style Must-see outfits from the Moët Grand Day party
Bearded Genius apparel is the new frontier for streetwear in Nigeria
Label Lust Bearded Genius is the new frontier for streetwear in Nigeria
Rihanna heads to the Ocean's 8 after-party
Rihanna Popstar looks ravishing at Ocean's 8 premiere in gold Poiret dress
JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos
Lookbook JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos