3 positions that work your G-spot and clit at the same time

Sex Guys, these 3 positions will make you hit your partner's G-spot and clit at the same time

It’s like spooning, only hotter since you’re getting twice the action. Have him use shallow thrusts.

  • Published:
(dnbstories)

Some certain sex positions feel so good. They are just out of this world.

Most likely, these positions her hitting your partner's G-spot or your clitoris. Two for the price of one.

Not all guys know how to do this, just very few are blessed with this knowledge.

Well, Hot! Pulse is here to help you to hit both the clit and g-spot at the same time to make your partner go crazy and moan uncontrollably.

Here are three sex positions we recommend for this;

ALSO READ: 3 new positions you should know about

1. The G-whiz

Start by lying on your back while he kneels in front of you, and you place your legs straight up over his shoulders. By adding a pillow underneath you to create a better angle for him to reach your G-spot and this makes it hotter. Then as he moves, either of you can press on your lower abdomen to stimulate it from the outside and that pressure will pull slightly on the hood of your clitoris to create a rhythmic massage there as well.

3 positions that work your G-spot and clit at the same time play

The G-whiz

(womenshealthmag)

 

2. The cowboy

Lie on your back while he sits straight up on top of you and straddles you. This position allows you to grind your clitoris against his lower shaft or his pelvic bone and as you’re doing that, ask him to make shallow thrusts to reach your G-spot better than any deeper movements.

3 positions that work your G-spot and clit at the same time play

The cowboy

(womenshealthmag)

 

ALSO READ: Simple sex positions for the extremely lazy

3. The reverse cowgirl

3 positions that work your G-spot and clit at the same time play

The reverse cowgirl

(womenshealthmag)

He lies flat on his back, you sit on top, facing away from him. You’re fully in control here and this is the perfect position for dual stimulation. You can also take charge of the depth and angle of this one, and use your fingers to stimulate your clit as you ride him.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

