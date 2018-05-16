3 positions that work your G-spot and clit at the same time

news

Some certain sex positions feel so good. They are just out of this world.

Most likely, these positions her hitting your partner's G-spot or your clitoris. Two for the price of one.

Not all guys know how to do this, just very few are blessed with this knowledge.

Well, here are some tips to help you hit both the clit and g-spot at the same time to make your partner go crazy and moan uncontrollably.

Here are three sex positions we recommend for this;

1. The G-whiz

Start by lying on your back while he kneels in front of you, and you place your legs straight up over his shoulders. By adding a pillow underneath you to create a better angle for him to reach your G-spot and this makes it hotter. Then as he moves, either of you can press on your lower abdomen to stimulate it from the outside and that pressure will pull slightly on the hood of your clitoris to create a rhythmic massage there as well.

2. The cowboy

Lie on your back while he sits straight up on top of you and straddles you. This position allows you to grind your clitoris against his lower shaft or his pelvic bone and as you’re doing that, ask him to make shallow thrusts to reach your G-spot better than any deeper movements.

3. The reverse cowgirl

He lies flat on his back, you sit on top, facing away from him. You’re fully in control here and this is the perfect position for dual stimulation. You can also take charge of the depth and angle of this one, and use your fingers to stimulate your clit as you ride him.