Reverend Michael Curry has quickly become an Internet sensation since officiating the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Described as a "stunning preacher" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Curry delivered an inspiring address during the historical wedding.

The London Standard reports that the priest quoted Martin Luther King during the address while speaking about the power of love.

Even Twitter users who were following the proceedings were quick to note that Bishop Curry seemed to have unnerved Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall.

One user shared a picture of Zara, with the caption, "the priest has her shook".

At this point, you might be wondering who Bishop Michael Curry is.

Bishop Michael Curry was born in 1953, in Chicago, but grew up in Buffalo, New York, America.

Aged 65-year-old, Bishop Curry was ordained as a deacon in June 1978 and then moved on to become a priest six months later.

According to the reports, Bishop Curry became the first presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church in 2015.