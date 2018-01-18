Home > Gist > Metro >

See Facebook user's memorabilia from Biafra

Throw Back Thursday Facebook user shares memorabilia from Biafra

A Facebook user goes on to tell the tale of war and how his grandfather had hidden his weapons which identified him as a Biafran soldier back in the day.

IPOB sets up Hausa broadcast channel, starts airing Jan 6 play

A Biafra supporter holding a flag.

(Naij)
A Facebook User's post has resurrected memories; Memories from 51 years ago.

Dike BarukShalom Chukwudi shared photos of his Grandfather and an old rusted gun which was unearthed in their family compound.

Read the touching post below:

As tales by moonlight go, this family will be having an interesting night... Complete with a full moon.

