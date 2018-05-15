Home > Gist > Metro >

24 children rescued from illegal orphanage

In Lagos 24 children rescued from illegal orphanage

Children and teenagers in the house were rescued, including a 4-month old baby and a pregnant 17-year-old girl.

  Published:
The rescued children

The rescued children

(instagram)
An illegal orphanage home, Pro Labore Der (labour for God), has been shut down by the Lagos State Government, on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Agemowo village, Badagry, and 24 children reportedly rescued.

According to Instablog9ja, officials of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development stated that the existence of the illegal home was brought to their attention by a distress call, detailing the activities of the orphanage home.

The reports revealed that the operator of the orphanage fled the home as soon as he saw the team sent from the state government.



The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, stated that the state government would continue to work at ridding the state of all illegal homes.

Dabiri added that 20 of the rescued children are being rehabilitated in government homes across the state.

He also stated that three of the children, who are reportedly physically challenged with Down syndrome, are being cared for in a hospital while one of the children who was ill at the time, has been hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Lagos State Police has arrested Pastor Onoyngu Chibuike, the founder of Voice of Salvation Charitable Organization, for running an illegal orphanage.

Chibuike, who was found with twelve children, was accused of not registering the orphanage with the government.

The discovery was made when one of the children was ill and had to be taken to the hospital.

Pastor Onoyngu Chibuike appears sober in a picture of him and the children.

Pastor Onoyngu Chibuike appears sober in a picture of him and the children.

(Daily Post)

 

Members of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development reportedly raided the orphanage and rescued the children.

The pastor who claimed to have registered the institution at the Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC), said he received a message from God to start the orphanage.

“I am from Anambra State. I am called by God to render this service to humanity by helping the less privileged, such as widows, motherless children and homeless people.

“I provide adequate care for these children till their parents can take over their care. For those that were abandoned, I train them even up to university level.

“The children were acquired through different means. Some of them were brought to me by the police, some were brought by their biological mothers; in some instances, they claimed they had the children out of wedlock and they cannot attend to the needs of the children or shoulder their responsibilities.

“Based on this, the person will put down his or her name and we will accept the child in order to assist the child.

“Our affection is on children because we know that if we reject any child, chances are that the children are exposed to the wrong sides of life and might die in the process."

Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development mentioned that the pastor will be punished for the crime.

