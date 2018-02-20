Home > Gist > Metro >

Man lifts giant stone, table with teeth [Watch]

Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]

The video shows the man with his adoring fans gathered around him along a road in Ikorodu, while cheers can be heard in the background.

  Published:
Freaks of Nature [Illustration] play

Freaks of Nature [Illustration]

(positivemed)
A video showing a man balancing a stone and a table on his teeth has since gone viral leaving anyone that watches the clip, in awe.

Instablog9ja shared the video on social media, noting that the incident took place in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

ALSO READ: Meet the woman that lifts objects with her vijayjay

Watch the video clip below:

Man balances a big stone and a table on his teeth in Ikorudu, Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Strange occurrences

Over time, people have come out to shock the world with what seems like superhuman abilities. The same ability that allows a man to lift a big stone with his teeth.

Just last month, another man was recorded lifting a power generator with his teeth, and yes they were intact after the feat.

The young man was captured in a video as he lifted a heavy power generator with his teeth.

This inspired loud cheers from his friends who were heard singing praises in the background as he displayed his unique strength. He was able to achieve the remarkable feat by biting down on a towel.

Nigerian man lifts a power generating set with his teeth. : @smallworls_olamilekan

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

To prove that his ability was not a fluke, the unidentified subject took brief steps while carrying the generator which firmly aligned with his chest.

Do not try this at home

In 2017, Erman Delic, a five-year-old boy who allegedly possesses magnetic powers was discovered in the village of Malešići, located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Delic became an internet star when a video footage of him with metal objects on his body circulated the online space.

A man believed to be a relative of the little Magneto was seen putting cutleries and coins on him, and they stuck like they would when placed on a magnet.

Doctors have however diagnosed that there is nothing wrong him.

ALSO READ: Readers say only a powerful Pastor can deliver Dami

He reportedly found his super powers while watching a television programme, Daily Mail News reports.

A nine-year-old boy, Mehmet Sumbul, from Turkey also shares this kind of ability.

With the above listed examples, it is safe to say that these feats were achieved by both years of practice as well as health conditions, albeit rare.

