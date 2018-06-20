Pulse.ng logo
Man docked for alleged threat to pour acid‎ on girlfriend

  • Published:
(PrisonEducation)
One Nwafor Ekene, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly threatening to pour acid on his girlfriend, ‎Helen Okafor.

Ekene, a resident of Kubwa, was docked on charges bordering on “criminal intimidation and inciting disturbance of public peace.‎’’

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Mr Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that Helen reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on June 13.

He alleged that Ekene went to Helen’s house without her consent with intent to cause breach of peace and threatened to pour acid on her.

According to the prosecutor, the action of the defendant, put Helen in the “state of fear of death,’’ adding that the offences contravened Sections 397 and 114 of the Penal Code.

Counsel to Ekene, Mr Anenin Enabosi, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that he would provide reliable surety.

Olanipekun opposed the bail application on the grounds that Helen was Ekene’s girlfriend and issues of couples killing each other were on the increase.  ‎

He also drew the attention of the court to the nature of the offence committed; adding that if bail was granted it should be on stringent conditions.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, admitted Ekene to bail in the sum of N300, 000, with one surety who must be employed and well known in his area of residence.

He also ordered Ekene to write an undertaking to maintain peace pending the determination of the case.

Mohammed adjourned the matter until Aug. 20 for hearing. 

