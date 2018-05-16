news

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly maltreating her 8-year-old nephew on allegations of being a wizard .

LIB reports that while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Ikeja, Lagos state, the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, described the act as “a case of man’s inhumanity to man."

“This is a case of man’s inhumanity to man reported by one Chinonye Iyonetu, eight-years-old, against one Charity Iyonetu of Animal Kingdom, close to Seme Border, Lagos. The complainant alleged that the suspect is the elder sister to his father.

“That sometime in 2016, the suspect came to their village, Agbaai, Nkota LGA of Imo State and brought him to Lagos after his mother abandoned him and left to an unknown place. He claimed that the suspect always maltreats him, accusing him of being a wizard.

"However, the ordeal of the little boy came to the fore when on May 9, at about 9 am, the suspect use horse whip a.k.a Koboko, to flog the complainant, inflicting injuries all over his body."

“She thereafter locked him in her one-room apartment with his two hands tied behind his back and left to her shop. The complainant was crying and shouting for help which made one Peter Aluku to call the Police. When the police team arrived, they broke the door of the house and rescued the child” he added.

According to Imohimi, the suspect will be charged to the Special and Sexual Offences Court once the ongoing investigation is concluded.

A decaying hand of a Lagos house maid who reportedly suffered abuse while living with her boss, Mrs. Anyakaora, has presented a disturbing sight.

The victim, perceived to be around the 11 to 13 age group, was discovered with an impairment to her wrist.

This prompted a good Samaritan who found her at a supermarket to contact a human rights group in a bid to get help for the child who appeared underfed and maltreated.

On Facebook , a woman named Nzelibe Onyedika Iyke announced that Anyakaora's who lives in Ijegun, Lagos, is on the run.

However, her husband has been arrested.

"Note: Little corrections please!!! Pls Parents b careful on how u give out ur 9 months labour to Daughters of Jezebel in d name of house help/ Baby sitter.

"This little gal has been living under tortures: hard labour,poor feeding,bullying,etc with one Mrs Anyakaora.

"Tenants side,first floor back @ No 12 Dominic Street, Ijegun after Navy town Lagos state.

"D poor Girl was was sent on errand Yesterday to buy something when a good Samaritan met her in a nearby Store with a decayed,Maggot feasted fingers & intervened by getting HUMAN RIGHTS involved in d case.

"Her (Mr Anyakaora) Husband is cooling off his head in one of d Lagos state police stations now,as d wife is no where to b found.

"Mothers,kindly b guided!!! Pls Rebroadcast for d awareness of d Little Gal's family," Iyke wrote in a post shared on Monday, February 26, 2018.

Social media user who responded to the announcement expressed sympathy for the victim while directing scorn to her abusers.

Their responses reflected a society still able to show concern for the downtrodden despite daily hardship.