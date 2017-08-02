Man banished from community for brutalizing 13-yr-old son

A middle-aged man, Austin Segun, has been banished by his community in Delta State after he allegedly tied his 13-year-old son, Tobi, to a burglar-proof for three days because he was told by a prophet in his church that the boy was a wizard.

Vanguard gathered that the people of Eruemukohwarien community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state were so angry that they gave him an ultimatum to leave the community.

It was also gathered that Segun was handed over to the police at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division after he was arrested by a vigilante group who rescued the boy who just finished his Primary 6 School Leaving Certificate examinations after they heard a whimpering sound at about 2 am during their patrol of the area.

One of the vigilante members who rescued the victim narrated that they were on their routine night patrol when they heard the faint cry of the boy saying he wanted to die and that he could no longer bear the torture.

When the vigilante men went to find out what was wrong with the poor boy, they found him tied to the window protector with his hands behind him.

The victim's stepmother, Mrs. Edijala Favour Segun who confirmed the incident, said that she and her husband were told in a church that the boy was a wizard and that during an interrogation, he admitted to being a wizard and the cause of the family problems.

“They told us that he is a wizard at a church we went to for prayers and he also admitted that he is a wizard.

At a point, my husband had to use a hot iron to burn his palm and feet owing to his misbehavior. Despite this, he opened the fridge in the house and ate everything.

This led to my husband tying his hands and legs to the protector. He had just been tied for three days before we were arrested.

I was asked to take Tobi to the Ughelli Central Hospital for treatment. My husband was able to secure his release, but the IPO in charge of the case ordered that we should move out of the community.”

Recounting his ordeal, the young victim said his father and stepmother had been in the habit of maltreating him following the death of his mother and that was why he always ran away from home.