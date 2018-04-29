news

A social media user just shared a rather hilarious post about her friend asking for contraceptives but getting preached at in return.

According to Twitter User, @LadyDreyx, her friend had gone to a health centre to ask for contraceptives .

ALSO READ: Seeking to reverse Nigeria’s family planning stagnation

To her shock and disbelief, the doctor brought out a bible and started to preach to her about abstinence.

See her post below:

ALSO READ: Woman Grows Potato In Vagina After Using It As Contraceptive

Lady Dreyx went on to express her displeasure at the fact that Nigerians do not understand boundaries, and always find ways to impose their beliefs on others.

do you agree?