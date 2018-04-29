Home > Gist > Metro >

Doctor prescribes bible verse in place on contraceptives

@LadyDreyx said that her friend had gone to a health centre to ask for contraceptives only for the doctor to bring out a bible and proceed to preach to her about abstinence.

A social media user just shared a rather hilarious post about her friend asking for contraceptives but getting preached at in return.

According to Twitter User, @LadyDreyx, her friend had gone to a health centre to ask for contraceptives.

To her shock and disbelief, the doctor brought out a bible and started to preach to her about abstinence.

Lady Dreyx went on to express her displeasure at the fact that Nigerians do not understand boundaries, and always find ways to impose their beliefs on others.

