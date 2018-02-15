Home > Gist > Metro >

Couple get N40,000 bail for allegedly defrauding landlady of N490, 000

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amza, who gave the ruling, also ordered them to produce two sureties who must show evidence of gainful employment.

A couple, Ademola Kafaru and Mojisola, who allegedly defrauded their landlady of N490, 000, were on Wednesday released on a N20, 000 bail each, an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court ruled in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ademola and his wife, Mojisola, who live at 15 , Balogun Kuku St., Alapere, Ketu, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of housebreaking, stealing and conspiracy.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Lucky Ihiehie told the court that the accused committed the offences at 15, Balogun Kuku St.

Ihiehie said the complainant, Mrs Olushola Shuaib, the owner of the property, reported the case at Ogudu Police Station.

On Oct. 2015, the two accused living in the complainant’s property, sublet their apartment without the permission of the complainant and the new occupant remained in the apartment beyond when the rent expired which was between, Sep.  2015 and Aug. 2016.

“They received the commission and agency fee for the apartment in the sum of N60, 000 including rent between Aug. 2016 and May 2017 amounting to N80, 000.

“On Feb. 16, 2015, Ademola conspired with a certain borehole contractor and defrauded the complainant of N80, 000.

“It was their agreement to construct a borehole in the compound. Since then, he has refused to return the money after failing to construct the borehole,’’ Ihiehie said.

Ihiehie said that on Aug. 20, 2017,  the two accused broke into one of the apartments in the compound which was under lock and carted away her valuables including jewellery, cloths, shoes worth N150, 000.

“They also removed a television set worth N100, 000 and also disconnected the wires worth N20, 000 in the apartment.

The offences contravened Sections 287,  314 and 317 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until March 7.

