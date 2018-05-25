Home > Gist > Metro >

2 ways to improve your CV for your next job

2 ways to improve your CV for your next job

A CV is a document that accounts or summarises your educational, professional experience, skills and more and is used for job or academic applications.

Research has shown that you have less than 9 seconds to grab the attention of a potential employer with your CV regardless of how qualified you are.

You should always remember that the employers and recruiters who advertise jobs you apply for do not know you or what you are capable of and can only assess you based on your CV.

Studies have shown that elements that propel employers to immediately discard CVs tend to focus on certain mistakes. Below are CV errors you must avoid to improve your chances of getting invited to job interviews and ultimately, landing your next job.

Avoid Cliche Words and Non-Action Verbs

Your CV should communicate your achievements and abilities with action verbs and actively; not with a passive tone. The hiring manager will assume you were just a mere team member. Words like creative and analysed would present you as a person that takes initiative.

Avoid cliche words and phrases like ‘team player,’ ‘hardworking’ and ‘multitasker.’ Rather, use your tasks and achievements to communicate these.

Chronological Format

Choose what chronological format best suits your career level. Entry level candidates go with the educational chronological format while experienced jobseekers opt for the format that highlights their experience and accomplishments. Remember that recruiters are always on the lookout for your work experience and achievements.

Resist adding the word ‘Curriculum Vitae’ at the top of your CV. It is unnecessary. Take out your CV and have a fresh look at it. I If you are still unsure about any part of your CV, we strongly suggest you hand it over to a CV expert to CV expert to review and re-write your CV.

If you are qualified for a job and not getting called for interviews, then there is something you are doing wrong on your CV. Get a tailored CV today to stay ahead of other job applicants.

