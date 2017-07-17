Yomi Casual :  Menswear brand taps Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, more stars for new collection

Yomi Casual casts Zack Orji, Ebube Nwagbo, Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna for 2017 Collection tagged 'Renaissance'.

The Nigerian menswear brand takes on timeless unisex styles donned by the top Nollywood acts for the first collection by the brand for 2017 ahead of its 10th year anniversary.

For the modern man, Yomi Casual does slimfit and dipped hem on matching tunic sets, graphic designs for a contrasting effect, embroidery on modern trad looks, body tops and more bold yet effortless styles for the men with a play of tunics for females scored by Ebube Nwagbo.

Whites, navy blue, indigo and grey were colours employed for the looks styled by colourful sneakers for a stylish effect.

"Renaissance collection's unconventional designs is inspired primarily by impeccable art that blends well with nature, marking the rebirth of trend to the modern world". The brand's creative director Omoniyi Makun shares the inspiration behind the collection.

The collection features casual as well party pieces that can be styled in different ways.

Credits:

Photography: @ayoalasi for alasistudios

Models: @zackorji, @poshesteb, @alexxekubo, @ikogbonna

Makeup: @debbysez

Creative Designer: @yomicasual

Publicist: @moafricapr