Yomi Casual :  Menswear brand taps Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, more stars for new collection

Yomi Casual casts Zack Orji, Ebube Nwagbo, Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna for 2017 Collection tagged 'Renaissance'.

The Nigerian menswear brand takes on timeless unisex styles donned by the top Nollywood acts for the first collection by the brand for 2017 ahead of its 10th year anniversary.

play Yomi Casual 'Renaissance' 2017 Collection

 

For the modern man, Yomi Casual does slimfit and dipped hem on matching tunic sets, graphic designs for a contrasting effect, embroidery on modern trad looks, body tops and more bold yet effortless styles for the men with a play of tunics for females scored by Ebube Nwagbo.

ALSO READ: Are you loving the new unisex shirt collection from Yomi Casual?

play Yomi Casual 'Renaissance' 2017 Collection

 

Whites, navy blue, indigo and grey were colours employed for the looks styled by colourful sneakers for a stylish effect.

"Renaissance collection's unconventional designs is inspired primarily by impeccable art that blends well with nature, marking the rebirth of trend to the modern world". The brand's creative director Omoniyi Makun shares the inspiration behind the collection.

ALSO READ: Mai Atafo makes bold statement with unisex collection

play Yomi Casual 'Renaissance' 2017 Collection

 

The collection features casual as well party pieces that can be styled in different ways.

Credits:

Photography: @ayoalasi for alasistudios

Models: @zackorji, @poshesteb, @alexxekubo, @ikogbonna

Makeup: @debbysez

Creative Designer: @yomicasual

Publicist: @moafricapr

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

