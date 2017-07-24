Home > Fashion >

Micserah Fashion House :  Nigerian brand shows off chic looks with S/S' 17 Lookbook

Micserah Fashion House does chic details on pieces with new Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. Check out the offerings...

  Published:
Micserah Fashion House does chic details on pieces with new Spring/Summer 2017 Collection tagged “To New Beginnings”.

The brand does a mix of a bit of male offerings with the chic styles on display for the modern female muse for the vibrant collection featuring hues as grey, black, print, teal, white and more.

play Micserah Fashion House S/S' 17 Lookbook

 

The collection debuted at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017 takes on styles and details including jumpsuit featuring sheer lace bodice over flared bottoms, sheer top, embellished Ankara pieces with cut out details, sheer lacy dresses with ruffled arm details,  evening dresses in teal with sheer embellished inserts as details made way into the Spring/Summer collection.

ALSO READ: Micserah does print cutout, edgy styles for showcase

Other pieces include bardot dresses in white, bardot crop top over matching asymmetric tent skirt, side peplum hem details on tiered evening dress, cascading peplum hem on form fitting midi dresses.

play Micserah Fashion House S/S' 17 Lookbook

 

The men's styles feature bold matching print set featuring a long sleeve shirt and shorts, sleeveless kimono/jacket and matching bottoms were some of the looks featured in the new collection.

play Micserah Fashion House S/S' 17 Lookbook

 

Micserah Fashion House "embodies new Aesthetics to its collection featuring well-tailored luxurious dresses, jumpsuits and creative menswear outfits. The look book features interesting colours, patterns and designs perfect to stand out on the red carpet and every other special occasion" a rep for the brand shares about the collection.

Credits:

Photography: Ifeoluwa Ajiboye @ifeoluwaar

Model: Funke Williams & Gift Archibong of Micserah Model Management @micserahmodels

Makeup: Osemudiamen Okozie

Hair: Abisoye Joseph

Stylist: Aina Fayosola O @fayo_ths

Brand: Micserah Fashion House @micserah_fashion_house

Image
