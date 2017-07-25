Bridget Chigbufue :  TV host/actress shows off vibrant looks in new photos

Home > Fashion >

Bridget Chigbufue shows off bold looks in new photos to mark her birthday today 25th July 2017.

The TV Personality/host and actor showed off colourful looks in embellished African inspired piece, a vibrant blue dress with sheer inserts, white shirt over denim sporting a colourful makeup look and twist braids letting her hair down as she served few poses.

Bridget Chigbufue is an actor, TV/Media personality and host of popular lifestyle, Beauty and magazine show PAGE 3 on Silverbird television.

The event/red carpet host has worked with notable designers, brands and personalities. She was 1st runner up of The Next Movie Star reality TV show in 2012 and has featured in movie productions and drama series including 'Game Plan', "Amiable', 'Entreat' and more.

Credits:

Designer @hseofpambal

Styling @hseofpambal

Makeup @beautybyphelz

