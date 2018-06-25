Watch Davido's pre- show performance at the BET Awards 2018

news

The 2018 Bet Awards was concluded in the early hours of today with Davido emerging as the Best International Act.

The event which for the first time since its inception witnessed the winner of the Best International Act receiving his award live on the BET stage provided a platform for Davido to pay his condolences to D'Banj following the loss of his son, Daniel lll hours earlier.

''Before I go on, I want to say condolences to my brother, the actual artist that paved the way for us to be on the stage, D'banj", he said.

Davido, while receiving his award also called on the global audience to come visit Africa and experience the culture and food that the continent has to offer.

Davido also performed at the Made in Africa party the night before and the official BET pre-awards show hours leading to the main show, where he brought out Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to perform the song, Way Too Fly and also rendered some of his hit singles like If and Fans Mi.