Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch Davido's pre- show performance at the BET Awards 2018

Davido Watch Pop star's acceptance speech and pre- show performance at the BET Awards 2018

Davido was crowned the Best International Act at the Bet Awards 2018, where he gave an emotional speech, paying condolences to D'banj following the loss of his son.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido performing at the pre awards show (GettyImages/Nelson Barnard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 Bet Awards was concluded in the early hours of today with Davido emerging as the Best International Act.

The event which for the first time since its inception witnessed the winner of the Best International Act receiving his award live on the BET stage provided a platform for Davido to pay his condolences to D'Banj following the loss of his son, Daniel lll hours earlier.

''Before I go on, I want to say condolences to my brother, the actual artist that paved the way for us to be on the stage, D'banj", he said.

 

Davido, while receiving his award also called on the global audience to come visit Africa and experience the culture and food that the continent has to offer.

Davido also performed at the Made in Africa  party the night before and the official BET pre-awards show hours leading to the main show, where he brought out Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to perform the song, Way Too Fly and also rendered some of his hit singles like If and Fans Mi.

 

 

 

This is the second time that Davido will be winning the award after first emerging winner at the 2014 edition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Here is the most played song on the day Nigeria defeated...bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Pulse Music Here are 10 Nigerian classic love songs you should listen tobullet

Related Articles

BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music event
Photo of the day Davido hangs with DJ Khalid at his home
World Cup 2018 Here is the most played song on the day Nigeria defeated Iceland
BET Awards 2018 5 things to expect from music event
Mamuzee Twins Younger sister of musical duo blames them for mother's death
Mr Eazi, Patoranking Pop stars announced as opening acts for Lauryn Hill's Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
Young Paris Roc Nation artist says Fela Anikulapo Kuti is bigger than Bob Marley

Music

BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music event
Davido wins Bet Awards 2018 Best International Act
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
New Video Teni - 'Askamaya'
HumbleSmith Singer releases album, titled 'Osinachi'