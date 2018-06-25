D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

news

Nigerian pop star D'banj has lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj who is currently in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

Daniel Oyebanjo III celebrated his 1-year-old birthday last month.

Our thoughts and prayers are with D'banj and his wife.