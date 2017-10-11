Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video :  Yemi Alade – 'Nakupenda' ft Nyashinski

Video Yemi Alade – 'Nakupenda' ft Nyashinski

The vocal powerhouse enchants with the visual for her soaring romantic ballad ‘Nakupenda’ which features 2017 MTV EMA nominee Nyashinski.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ahead of the arrival of Yemi Alade‘s third studio album “Black Magic”, the vocal powerhouse enchants with the visual for her soaring romantic ballad Nakupenda’ which features 2017 MTV EMA nominee Nyashinski.

Housed on her extended play “Mama Afrique”; aided by Kenyan music superstar, the Swahili revamped version of the original sees Yemi Alade belts a classic African love anthem that will stand the test of time.

Watch the music video directed by Ovie Etseyatse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet
2 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
3 DJ Olu One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is deadbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Exclusive Nigerian musicians might have their music illegally sold in Kenya by COSON
Video Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba'
Video Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee
Music Skales - 'Agolo'

Music

Multi-talented musician Johnny Drille has added a top notch production ability to his résumé.
Johnny Drille Singer's enduring success at Mavin Records offers renewed hope for Alternative Music
Eminem.
Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video
Video Illbliss - 'Fireworks'
Video Johnny Drille - 'Romeo & Juliet'