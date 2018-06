24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Phenom features Phyno on his new single, 'Yem Ego'.

Trick Billionaire Musiq rapper, Phenom teams up with Phyno on his new single that he titles, Yem Ego, which means 'Give me money'.

Yem Ego sees the duo go head to head with hard-hitting bars.