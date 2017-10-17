MOBO Awards 2017 :  Here’s the full list of nominations, as Maleek Berry gets a mention

The nominations for this year’s MOBO awards have been announced with Nigerian singer Maleek Berry already scoring one.

The ‘Kontrol’ singer is nominated for the Best Male Act trophy. He comes up against a formidable selection of acts including J Hus, Giggs, Sampha, Stormzy, Giggs, Dave, Chip, Bugzy Malone, Skepta, and Mostack.

The full list of nominees are being announced at the time of this story, and it will be updated below.

BEST MALE ACT

Maleek Berry

J Hus

Giggs

Sampha

Stormzy

Dave

Chip

Bugzy Malone

Skepta

Mostack

BEST JAZZ ACT

Cleveland Watkiss

Dayme Arocena

Mr Jukes

Moses Boyd

Terrace Martin

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Lurine Cato

Triple O

Mali Music

S.O.

Volney Morgan & New-Ye