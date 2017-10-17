Home > Entertainment > Music >

MOBO Awards 2017 :  Here’s the full list of nominations, as Maleek Berry gets a mention

MOBO Awards 2017 Here’s the full list of nominations, as Maleek Berry gets a mention

The ‘Kontrol’ singer is nominated for the Best Male Act trophy.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The nominations for this year’s MOBO awards have been announced with Nigerian singer Maleek Berry already scoring one.

The ‘Kontrol’ singer is nominated for the Best Male Act trophy. He comes up against a formidable selection of acts including J Hus, Giggs, Sampha, Stormzy, Giggs, Dave, Chip, Bugzy Malone, Skepta, and Mostack.

The full list of nominees are being announced at the time of this story, and it will be updated below.

BEST MALE ACT

play

 

Maleek Berry
J Hus
Giggs
Sampha
Stormzy
Giggs
Dave
Chip
Bugzy Malone
Skepta
Mostack

BEST JAZZ ACT

play

 

Cleveland Watkiss
Dayme Arocena
Mr Jukes
Moses Boyd
Terrace Martin

BEST GOSPEL ACT

play

 

Lurine Cato
Triple O
Mali Music
S.O.
Volney Morgan & New-Ye

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Felabration 2017 Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy round off annual festival with...bullet
2 Felabration 2017 How Wizkid honoured Fela with one of the best...bullet
3 Kiss Daniel 'Over-thinking' music is bad, and ‘Yeba’ is a perfect...bullet

Related Articles

Felabration 2017 Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media
Felabration 2017 How Wizkid honoured Fela with one of the best performances of his career
Kiss Daniel 'Over-thinking' music is bad, and ‘Yeba’ is a perfect example
Felabration 2017 Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy round off annual festival with grand performances
Video Skales - 'Agolo'
Music DJ Neptune - 'Why' ft Runtown
Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Felabration 2017 Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Jaywon, Bez thrill Lagos on Day 5 of annual festival
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace

Music

Fela Kuti.
Fela Kuti Erykah Badu to curate songs of Afrobeat legend in box set series
The Rocktoberfest music event will be running in its third year come October 2017.
Rocktoberfest 5 reasons to attend rock festival
Fela Kuti showing his mastery skills on the piano
Felabration 2017 Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media
Video Skales - 'Agolo'