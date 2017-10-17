MOBO Awards 2017 :  Here’s the full list of nominations, as Maleek Berry gets a mention

The ‘Kontrol’ singer is nominated for the Best Male Act trophy.
The nominations for this year’s MOBO awards have been announced with Nigerian singer Maleek Berry already scoring one.
The ‘Kontrol’ singer is nominated for the Best Male Act trophy. He comes up against a formidable selection of acts including J Hus, Giggs, Sampha, Stormzy, Giggs, Dave, Chip, Bugzy Malone, Skepta, and Mostack.
The full list of nominees are being announced at the time of this story, and it will be updated below.
BEST MALE ACT
Maleek Berry
J Hus
Giggs
Sampha
Stormzy
Dave
Chip
Bugzy Malone
Skepta
Mostack
BEST JAZZ ACT
Cleveland Watkiss
Dayme Arocena
Mr Jukes
Moses Boyd
Terrace Martin
BEST GOSPEL ACT
Lurine Cato
Triple O
Mali Music
S.O.
Volney Morgan & New-Ye