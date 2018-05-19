Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kenyan singer releases EP titled, "Afropolitan," tracklist

Victoria Kimani defines herself as the global, fashionable and very metropolitan African girl next door.

Cover art for Victoria Kimani's EP, "Afropolitan"

East Africa's trailblazing Queen, Victoria Kimani releases her new LP Afropolitan Independently under her own Imprint Kimani Music.

This 7 song compilation is a fantastic glimpse into the unfiltered natural vibe of Miss Kimani, fusing her core R&B/Pop Vocals with Afro pop in a way that has not been done before, all the while defining herself as the global, fashionable and very metropolitan African girl next door. 

Tracklist for Victoria Kimani's EP, "Afropolitan"

To the Africans in the Diaspora and generally global thinking Africans, this sound is for you. 

Listen, download, share.

Sound Cloud link to 3 top tracks on the EP: https://soundcloud.com/user-511680752/sets/victoria-kimani-afropolitan

