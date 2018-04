news

Shaku Shaku is not going anywhere soon and Jaywon is jumping on the train as he premieres new video ''Masun''.

The dance themed song sees Jaywon collaborate with street kings, Idowest, Legbegbe crooner Mr Real, DMW affiliate Ichaba, Toyin and Gabzy Gambo.

This is one joint that will definitely be improving our list of how to learn the Shaku Shaku dance.

The video which was shot on the streets of Lagos and featured interesting dance routines is directed by Dindu.