All the drugs influencing Nigerian music in 2018

When the NBC decided to ban Olamide’s controversial single, ‘Science Students’, they pretty much thought they had done something to keep the society safe.

But they haven’t. What they did simply shot the messenger, and ignored the message of drug abuse that is prevalent among young people. Olamide wasn’t promoting the drug culture, he was highlighting it, and starting a conversation. But hey, let’s continue to look the other way, and not admit that drug abuse is eating today’s youth.

Much of the people who make music in this country are young people. The art that they make is mostly created in studios, and powered by some substance. These substances are looked to as ‘enablers’ or ‘inspiration unlockers’, to allow the artist tap into their inner muses, and make inspired songs to ‘blow’.

From marijuana, to Loud, and Codeine, Nigerian musicians get high on a lot of things, which directly control and affect the music that they make.

Here, we attempt to make a list of intoxicants that influence and inspire our young generation of creatives in the studio.

Alcohol

May Induce: Reduced inhibitions, relaxation, delusions of grandeur

Origin: This a production gotten from fermentation of grains. It dates back to 7,000 B.C

Why: Alcohol can start parties and put you in the ‘zone’. But for musicians, it also serves a depressant, which takes away their inhibition, and impairs judgement, mood, and self-criticism. According to musicians, this lack of inhibition and shuts down the inner regulatory monologue they have during creation of music. When this is absent, they can chase their work without stress. “Hennessy ti won body…like dat.”

Lean (Codeine)

May Induce: Lethargy, Euphoria, a sense of bodily dissociation

Origin: Lean is a homemade concoction of codeine (contained in cough medicines), Sprite, and Jolly Ranchers.

Why: The favourite drink of rappers, Codeine became prominent in the early 90s among rappers. In Nigeria, it is taken by musicians who prefer to go into a ‘slow’ state, often characterised by a mellow feeling, which in turn inspires a slow-tempo creativity. Rappers who are heavily involved in Trap music do this because of its side-effects of thickening the vocal chords, which adds to the sonic quality of the record.

Marijuana

May Induce: Increased appetite, heightened sensory perception, euphoria.

Origin: Weed has been around for ages. It has been cultivated for centuries across various civilizations.

Why: After being popularised in pop culture by musicians such as Bob Marley, and carried on by artists such as Snoop Dog, in Nigeria, it is a staple in making music. After being demonised in the 90s and early 2000s, the internet era has brought with it a generation of musicians who aren’t averse to smoking it in every form. According to musicians, the heightened awareness that comes with smoking any strain of it, comes with a very treasured ability to form word associations, and create more piercing lyrics.

Loud

May Induce: Increased appetite, heightened sensory perception, euphoria

Origin: Loud is a slang term for extremely powerful, pungent, and high-quality cannabis flower. The term loud can also be used to describe a bud or a concentrate that produces quick, noticeably strong effects.

Why: Much like the normal strains of weed, loud is simply a more expensive strain of weed which increases the effects of consumption. Musicians on this often report a heightened ‘high’, which powers them better than weed, skunk weed, Arizona, and more.

Rophynol

May Induce: Sleep, Relaxation, anxiety reliever,

Origin: Rohypnol is the common name for a drug called flunitrazepam. It was first created in 1957 by Roche, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company. Roche started selling flunitrazepam (Rohypnol) in 1975.

Why: Musicians who use this drug often report a clear head without problems, and also relaxation. They claim to be able to make less inhibited music, and embrace parts of themselves that will inspire a smooth simple flow.

Cocaine

May Induce: Mental alertness, hypersensitivity, hyperactivity, euphoria.

Origin: Long ago, Peruvians chewed coca leaves as part of cultural traditions. Now, cocaine consists of processed coca leaves in the form of a white crystal powder.

Why: Cocaine stimulates the release of dopamine, causing a short but intense high that leaves a fierce craving for more. During this intense high, musicians claim to be able to feel ‘on top of the world’, making them create some of their best music.