5 things to expect from BET Awards 2018

The BET Awards 2018 is around the corner, as the music event will take center stage on Sunday, June 24 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, United States.

The 18th edition of the awards will be celebrating achievements in entertainment and honors music, sports, television, and movies released between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

Here are 5 things to expect from this year's event.

1. The award will be hosted by Jamie Foxx

The host of the 2018 BET Awards is Jamie Foxx.

The Actor, musician and comedian will be making a return to the BET stage as he had previously hosted the award in 2009.

Held days after the death of Michael Jackson , which saw Jamie Foxx pay a touching tribute to the pop legend that remains one of the highlights in the history of the awards.

2. Performances by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and more

This year's edition parades a rich list of performers that could see as much as 15 artistes take to the BET stage.

Announced to perform on the night are the likes of Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, Big Sean, Miguel, Migos, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, H.E.R and more.

3. The Best Int'l Act category will be presented on stage

For the first time since the inception of the BET Awards, the winner of the Best International Act category will receive the award on the main stage .

In the past, this has been a subject of controversy especially for African artistes as the category is usually not announced at the main event with the winner presented with his plaque backstage.

Sometime in 2015, Ghanaian hip-life legend, Reggie Rockstone had called out the organizers of the BET , for their seemingly disrespect towards African artistes, UK based Ghanaian act, Fuze ODG had also boycotted the 2015 edition of the awards despite being nominated.

In 2017, it was the turn of Nigeria's Starboy, Wizkid to blast the BET Awards for 'looking down on Africa'.

The organizers of the awards seems to have listened to the multiple complaints and will now present the award live on stage with Nigeria's Davido and Tiwa Savage among the nominees for Best International Act 2018.

Niniola also bagged her first BET nomination as she has been named in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.

Best International Act Nominees

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Dadju (France)

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

4. Anita Baker to receive lifetime achievement awards

Legendary R&B singer, Anita Baker who announced her farewell tour shortly after her 60th birthday earlier in the year will be honoured as a BET Lifetime Achievement recipient.

5. BET will also honor activists and heroes

In addition to Anita Baker, BET will also honor activists and heroes who have advocated for Black folks throughout the year.