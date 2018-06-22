Pulse.ng logo
5 things to expect from BET Awards 2018

BET Awards 2018 5 things to expect from music event

The BET Awards 2018 holds this Sunday, June 24 and here are five things that you should expect from the 18th edition of the music awards.

play Davido is nominated for the BET Awards 2018 (Guardian)
The BET Awards 2018 is around the corner, as the music event will take center stage on Sunday, June 24 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, United States.

The 18th edition of the awards will be celebrating achievements in entertainment and honors music, sports, television, and movies released between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

Here are 5 things to expect from this year's event.

1. The award will be hosted by Jamie Foxx

 

The host of the 2018 BET Awards is Jamie Foxx.

The Actor, musician and comedian will be making a return to the BET stage as he had previously hosted the award in 2009.

Held days after the death of Michael Jackson, which saw Jamie Foxx pay a touching tribute to the pop legend that remains one of the highlights in the history of the awards.

2. Performances by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and more

play Nicki Minaj leads the line up of artistes that will be performing at the BET Awards 2018 (BET)

This year's edition parades a rich list of performers that could see as much as 15 artistes take to the BET stage.

Announced to perform on the night are the likes of Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, Big Sean, Miguel, Migos, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, H.E.R and more.

3. The Best Int'l Act category will be presented on stage

play Davido is nominated in the Best Int'l Act category at the 2018 BET Awards (Instagram/Davido)

 

For the first time since the inception of the BET Awards, the winner of the Best International Act category will receive the award on the main stage.

In the past, this has been a subject of controversy especially for African artistes as the category is usually not announced at the main event with the winner presented with his plaque backstage.

Sometime in 2015, Ghanaian hip-life legend, Reggie Rockstone had called out the organizers of the BET, for their seemingly disrespect towards African artistes, UK based Ghanaian act, Fuze ODG had also boycotted the 2015 edition of the awards despite being nominated.

In 2017, it was the turn of Nigeria's Starboy, Wizkid to blast the BET Awards for 'looking down on Africa'.

The organizers of the awards seems to have listened to the multiple complaints and will now present the award live on stage with Nigeria's Davido and Tiwa Savage among the nominees for Best International Act 2018.

Niniola also bagged her first BET nomination as she has been named in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.

Tiwa Savage wearing her Nike Super Eagles tracksuit with a Dior visor and white sneakers play Tiwa Savage is also among the nominees for BET Awards 2018 Best International Act (Instagram/ @tiwasavage)

Best International Act Nominees
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Dadju (France)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)

4. Anita Baker to receive lifetime achievement awards

 

Legendary R&B singer, Anita Baker who announced her farewell tour shortly after her 60th birthday earlier in the year will be honoured as a BET Lifetime Achievement recipient.

 

5. BET will also honor activists and heroes

 

In addition to Anita Baker, BET will also honor activists and heroes who have advocated for Black folks throughout the year.

Waffle House hero, James Shaw, Jr, Parkland shooting survivor, Anthony Borges; anti-gun violence activists 11-year-old Naomi Wadler and 16-year-old Justin Blackmon; French "Spiderman" Mamoudou Gassama known for famously climbing unto a building to rescue a baby and writer, Shaun King will all receive humanitarian awards.

