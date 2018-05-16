Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido, Tiwa Savage nominated for BET Best Int'l Act Awards 2018

BET Awards 2018 Davido, Tiwa Savage get nominated for Best International Act

Davido's glorious run continues as he has been nominated in the BET Awards 2018 Best International Act category alongside Tiwa Savage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido bags yet another nomination at the 2018 BET Awards for Best International act (naijaloaded)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated in the BET Awards 2018 International Act category according to the nominees list that was made public Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The 2018 BET Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 25, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States.

The organizers have rolled out the list of nominations for the respective categories and the one that sticks out is the category for Best International Act, Music which sees Nigeria's superstars Davido and Tiwa Savage listed among the nominees that features a strong line up of artists across the world.

It will be recalled that Davido who was recently crowned artist of the year at The Headies 2018 had won the award in 2014 which also had Tiwa Savage amongst the nominees, and was also nominated in the same category last year but he lost out to his fellow statesman, Wizkid.

play Davido receiving his award at the 2014 edition of the BET Awards (Zimbio)

Davido is widely tipped to emerge winner at this years event, but he faces competition from the likes of Tiwa Savage, who has also enjoyed a stellar past 12 months and rappers, Cassper Nyovest from South Africa, Stormzy and J Hus from UK.

play Tiwa Savage on the red carpet at the 2014 edition of the BET Awards (Bellanaija)

 

See the full list of nominees:

Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Dadju (France)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle

Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
DJ Khaled f/ Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé - "Top Off"
Cardi B f/ 21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana f/ Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna - "Loyalty"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award 
Drake - "God's Plan"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
Migos f/ Drake - "Walk It Talk It"

Video Director of the Year Award 
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award 
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GoldLink
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award 
Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly - "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade - "Words Are Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp - "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award 
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown 
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown

Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award 
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar - Damn
SZA - Ctrl
Jay Z - 4:44
Migos - Culture II
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
DJ Khaled - Grateful

BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe - "Django Jane"
Lizzo - "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA f/ Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B - "MotorSport"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Music Video Wizkid X Duncan Mighty - Fake love (Official Video)bullet
2 DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' meansbullet
3 Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos'...bullet

Related Articles

Davido DMW boss announces release date for group album
Music Tiwa Savage - Vibe
Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's relationship
Davido Singer speaks about payola in the music industry
Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?
Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's life
Davido Singer performs at Sierra Leone's Presidential Inauguration
Mavin Records 6 years after, how has the journey been?
Tiwa Savage, Wizkid Music stars are the celebrity power couple we need

Music

Mavin Records 6 years after, how has the journey been?
New Video Phyno - Onyeoma feat. Olamide [Official video]
Mr Eazi Artist signs licensing deal with Columbia Records UK
EP Review Seyi Shay's 'Electric Package' is experimental but does not exactly light up the scene