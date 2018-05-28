news

France president, Emmanuel Macron, has offered Mamoudou Gassama a French citizenship and a job with the country's fire service.

This was confirmed in a tweet by The Spectator Index on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Just like magic, Gassama who has been hailed as a Paris hero made quite a climb in a video which captured him as he crawled up a building in order to rescue a baby from falling.

He appeared in time to collect the infant from the slippery grip of another man.

AFP News gathered that the child's father left it home alone.

Mamoudou Gassama, who had just moved to France in hope of securing a permanent stay has earned his heart desire.

"Mamoudou Gassama with French president Macron, who offered Mamoudou the French citizenship and a job with the fire brigade," a tweet by The Spectator Index reads.

Mayor of Paris fulfills promise to city hero

To acknowledge his heroic deed, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo gave Mamoudou Gassama a call to thank him.

She assured the Malian of the city's interest in helping him settle down comfortably in the city.

"He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here.

"I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France," AFP gathered in a chat with the mayor.

According to reports, the baby's father who left it at home has been invited for police questioning.