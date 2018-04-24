3 Nigerian music festivals you should know about

news

Internationally, music festivals have been constituted as vehicles for reliving, experiencing, contributing and exploring the rich cultural space that the industry offers.

Festivals usually have an extraordinary impact on how the music is accepted, deepening the impact and consolidating on the feats of any music society world wide.

Providing a surreal experience, where thousands of music fans, who share an affinity for an identical genre or brand of sound come together to see some of their most adored stars in a relaxed setting outside the usual halls or controlled stages.

Even though the culture of music festivals has existed for many decades, it wasn't until few years ago, that it began to finally have a presence back home in Nigeria.

With the explosion of the pop scene in recent years and musicians like Wizkid and Davido now becoming idols, coupled with the influence of the Internet that has helped young, upcoming talents identify their crowd from the fan space, Festivals are popping up from several angles anuually.

However, of the lot, a select few stand out for consistency and reputation, so here are three Nigerian music festivals you really should know about.

1. Felabration

Felabration is an annual music festival conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo- Kuti in memory and celebration of her father, Afro-beat legend Fela Kuti.

The festival traditionally runs all through the week of the Abami-Eda's birthday and features musical performances from top Nigerian and foreign artists alongside other activities like symposiums and photo exhibitions.

It is held annually at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, attracting visitors from around the world.

The festival which has gotten bigger with every passing year is home to many Fela disciples and music lovers, and top Nigerian acts like Wizkid, 2baba, Burna Boy, Sound Sultan, Falz, Simi, Reekado Banks and many more have all graced the Felabration stage.

Clocking two decades this year, Felabration is one of the most consistent events on the music calender.

2. Lagos International Jazz Festival

The Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF), also known as Lagos Jazz Fest, is an annual celebration of the music and culture on the Lagos scene.

The festival which is in its tenth year usually runs for three days, with recent editions held at the Freedom Park in Lagos.

Even though it began by catering for the Jazz genre and held during the week of the International Jazz day, the festival have since stretched to incorporate artists from other genres and this has helped in the success and growth of the festival.

Artists who have performed on the Lagos International Jazz Festival stage include Asa, Obesere, Malaika, Mike Aremu, Burna boy alongside Grammy award- winning artistes such as Lekan Babalola and Jermaine Jackson among others.

The festival has received further boost with the involvement of the Lagos State Government in recent years.

3. Gidi Culture Festival

Established in 2014 with the aim of creating live, affordable and accessible entertainment in Africa, the Gidi Culture Festival is one of the biggest pop setting in the continent today.

The first three years of the festival went largely under the radar but the 2017 edition was a turning point with the presence of International Dj, Diplo.

Despite the heavy downpour on the night, the crowd were treated to an unforgettable night that also featured artistes like Simi, Reekado Banks, Davido and many more.

The 2018 edition fully solidified its place in the festival scene as it was held at a bigger venue, accommodating a bigger crowd and delivering world class spectacle.

Performances at the 2018 edition include Wizkid, 2baba, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage while providing a platform for next generation artists to shine.