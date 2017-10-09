Shaffy Bello is celebrating her birthday today October 9, 2017.

The last four years has seen the ‘Battleground’ actress not just making appearances on the big screen but also on television.

So what do we know about Bello? Here are seven things you probably didn’t know.

1. In 1997, she featured on her cousin, Seyi Sodimu’s song ‘ Love me jeje’. She sang the chorus and the hook of the song.

2. She moved to the United States of America in 1987. She moved back to Nigeria in 2009.

3. Her TV career includes recurring roles in TV series “Tinsel" (as Joanne Lawson), "Taste of Love” (where she plays Adesua) and Femi Odugbemi's " Battleground ".

4.She has appeared in several movies including “It’s Her Day”, “When Love Happens”, “ Hire A Man ” and “Gbomo Gbomo Express”.

5. Although we don’t know how old she is exactly, we do know she’s over 45 years-old.

BIRTHDAY .... TO THE ONE WHO KEPT ME. MY ROCK. MY FORTRESS. MY PROTECTOR. MY SHEILD. MY PIECE. Thank you JESUS. A post shared by Shaffy Bello (@iamshaffybello) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

6. Shaffy Bello-Akinrimisi has been married for 25 years. She and her husband have two children - vloggers Ashley and Ashton Akinrimisi.

7. Besides being passionate about acting and singing, Bello is a fashion enthusiast.