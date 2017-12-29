Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" Watch official motion picture soundtrack for film by Chidinma

Performed by Chidinma, "Gone forever" is the official soundtrack for the movie "Wives on Strike: The Revolution."

Sola Sobowale and Toyin Aimakhu on set of "Wives on Strikes 2" play

Sola Sobowale and Toyin Aimakhu on set of "Wives on Strikes 2"

(Instagram/WivesOnStrike)
Omoni Oboli has shared the official motion picture soundtrack for "Wives on Strike:  The Revolution."

Written by Oboli and performed by Chidinma Ekile, the music video is dedicated to victims of domestic violence and features scenes from the star-studded movie.

play

"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" stars Omoni Oboli, Sola Sobowale, Uche Jombo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Chioma Akpotha, Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Julius Agwu, Afeez Oyetoro, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Sani Danja, Elvina Ibru, Chigurl and Emeka Okoye.

In the movie, after losing a member to domestic violence, a group of market women decide to take matters into their hands against their husbands in a bid to stir them into standing up for other victims.

Watch "Wives on Strike: The Revolution" trailer play Toyin Aimakhu and Omoni Oboli on set of "Wives on Strike"

The original "Wives on Strike" movie followed the story of a group of market women, who decide to take matters into their own hands against their husbands in a bid to stir them into standing up for a young girl, whom they wanted to protect from becoming a child bride.

Written, produced and directed by Omoni Oboli, “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” is currently showing in cinemas.

