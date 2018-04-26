news

The eighth episode of the sixth season of MTV Shuga is out.

In the new episode, Corper Yasmin and Cynthia take Frances to the hospital for tests, including HIV test. Yasmin also encourages her to tell her parents about what happened at the party.

Tobi finds out what Bada did to Faa, but doesn't confront him or even talk to Faa about it. Khali finds Faa after the rape, takes her to the hospital, and tries convincing her to report Bada to the police.

After her last sexual encounter with Tobi without a condom, Leila thinks she might be pregnant. She tells Tobi about it. Unfortunately, he doesn't offer any support. He simply offers to help out with money for the abortion, if she is actually pregnant.

In her search for help, Leila meets Diana, who advises her to take 10 tablets of an unknown drug with gin.

Hadiza, who was missing in the last episode finally confronts her father, mother and husband as she insists on continuing her education.

Set in Nigeria, the new season which focuses primarily on family planning, contraception, HIV prevention and sexual health education, friendships are tested, relationships reach risky heights, and secrets threaten to break family ties.

The show returns for a new season with recurring cast members Timini Egbuson as Tobi, Jemima Osunde as Leila, Sharon Ezeamaka as Princess and Olumide Oworu as Weki.

New additions include Adebukola Oladipupo, Yakubu Mohammed, Ozzy Agu, Rahama Sadau, Funlola Aofiyebi, Nobert Young, Amal Umar, Helena Johnson, Ladani Sulaiman, and Shawn Faqua.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is produced by Chris Ihidero and Emma Uduma and directed by Tolulope Ajayi, Ishaya Bako and Tope Oshin.

The seventh episode is directed by Tope Oshin.