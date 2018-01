24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The third season of Big Brother Naija has kicked off, and Nigerians are reacting on social media.

Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, this season features 20 housemates, who will compete for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

Check out reactions to Big Brother Naija launch:

Do you have a favourite housemate yet?